A classy message frrom Tyler Booker.

The dream of Alabama football to bring another national title to Tuscaloosa in 2024 is now over, but Crimson Tide offensive lineman did not let the heartbreak at the Rose Bowl keep him from wishing former high school teammate and Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy good luck.

“Go finish the job,” Booker told McCarthy as they shared a hug on the field following Alabama football's 27-20 overtime loss to the Wolverines.

Tyler Booker and J.J. McCarthy shared a moment after the game. They played high school ball together at IMG Academy 🙌 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1WeLQJNt5t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

McCarthy proved to be too much for Alabama football's defense to handle. McCarthy, who was a teammate of Booker at IMG Academy, went 17/27 for 221 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also added 25 rushing yards on three carries. His touchdown toss to Roman Wilson late in regulation forced the game to go to overtime where the Wolverines finished the job by scoring a touchdown and making the game-winning stop on Alabama football's final drive on the other side of the field.

Michigan football has not won a national title since 1997, and they now have a golden opportunity to end the drought and bring home the championship to Ann Arbor for the first time in nearly three decades. The job is far from over for the Wolverines, who will face the winner of the matchup in the other College Football Playoff semifinals featuring the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.

As for Alabama football, it will be back to the drawing board for Nick Saban and company. The Crimson Tide concludes the season with a 12-2 overall record and a perfect 8-0 slate in conference play.