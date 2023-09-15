Don't look now, but Week 3 of the college football season is almost here! Fresh off of a defeat that was a tough pill to swallow, the #10-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will look to bounce back with a matchup against South Florida. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Alabama-South Florida prediction and pick will be revealed.

In shocking fashion, the Crimson Tide appeared to be out-skilled and even out-coached in their 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns last weekend. Even coming home, Alabama made far too many mistakes and failed to make the proper amount of plays to elevate themselves past a steady Longhorns squad. Despite failing their first big test of the season, there is no doubt that head coach Nick Saban and his coaching staff will have the troops ready against USF.

Meanwhile, the USF Bulls were rolled in their opening week of the season but are coming off their first victory of the year in a 38-24 win over Florida A&M. After going a horrendous 1-11 in 2022, the Bulls do look improved but will be in for a hefty uphill challenge against Alabama even in their home state of Florida.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-South Florida Odds

Alabama: -33.5 (-110)

South Florida: +33.5 (-110)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Florida

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

In order to take care of their business as expected, there is no question that the QB play needs to be drastically improved. Against Texas, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe looked pedestrian at best as he barely completed 50% of his passed and also committed a pair of turnovers which eventually eliminated any hope that the Crimson Tide had at defeating the Longhorns. Entering the season, there were many questions mark surrounding the Alabama quarterback room, and those concerns still remain.

Nevertheless, this roster is still oozing talent on both sides of the ball. While the passing attack has yet to be trusted up to this point, the Crimson Tide's best chance to cover the massive 32.5-point spread is to pound the rock and rely on the big boys up front. In order to avoid throwing costly interceptions in the passing game, Alabama has to find a way to run the football. Against Texas, the Crimson Tide only rushed for 107 yards and will need far more than that to handle South Florida with ease.

Above all else, the Alabama defense holds a firm advantage over a USF offense. With former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh who is now the main man at South Florida, it was the Volunteers a year ago that were able to prevail over ‘Bama in a high-flying 52-49 shootout. Unfortunately for the Bulls, this Crimson Tide is loaded with next-level skill and has only surrendered an average of 332 yards per game.

Why South Florida Will Cover The Spread

The odds are stacked against them, but a ginormous 32.5 spread could be doable to cover for the Bulls if they can eliminate mistakes and put on an absolute show which has lacked on that campus for the better part of the last couple of seasons.

If South Florida is going to pull this thing off, then the Bulls are going to have to rely on the passing game to find its footing. Without a doubt, the Crimson Tide got sliced and diced through the air against Texas last weekend, and finding mismatches in that area will be vital for the Bulls. Although QB Byrum Brown has yet to throw for at least 200 yards in two games this season, he does happen to be coming off his best game against Florida A&M with a trio of touchdown throws. Alas, the golden arm of Byrum Brown will be a sole reason why USF covers against Alabama.

Even more importantly, finding success in between the tackles will also need to occur. Averaging roughly 241 rushing yards per game up to this point, staying ahead of the chains and getting positive yardage on first and second down will prove to be critical. Besides, USF's defense will most likely have its struggles consistently stopping Alabama's offensive attack, so the importance of clicking on all cylinders offensively will be major.

Final Alabama-South Florida Prediction & Pick

Alabama might have taken a step back this season, but you are foolish to think that Saban won't have his team ready especially following an excruciating loss a weekend ago. Not to mention, but USF has lost 17 straight games to FBS opponents dating back to the 2021 season. Simply put, get ready for a good old-fashioned butt-whooping at the hands of the Crimson Tide in this one.

