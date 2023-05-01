Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Alabama dove into the transfer portal when they brought in former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner. As Buchner joins the Crimson Tide, Alabama is looking for him to be their next, ‘Stetson Bennett.’

Bennett spent four years at Georgia, winning two National Championships with Georgia. While Bennett was never the flashiest quarterback, he never threw for more than seven interceptions in a season. Alabama wants Buchner to play a similar brand of football upon his arrival, via J.D. PicKell of on3.

“What I was told about this situation as a whole with bringing in Tyler Buchner was that Alabama – and this is how it was described to me – is looking for their Stetson Bennett,” PicKell said.

“But the sentiment is that you want to bring in a guy that is going to play mistake-free football and keep the car on the road,” PicKell continued. “Whoever plays quarterback at Alabama, you’re driving a nice car and we’re asking you not to crash it. That’s your responsibility.”

Tyler Buchner spent two years at Notre Dame, appearing in 13 games. He threw for 949 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Buchner suffered an injury that limited him to three games, before he came back for Notre Dame’s bowl game.

Now, Buchner will make the move to Alabama. He’ll follow former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees, who took the same job with the Crimson Tide. He isn’t guaranteed to be the starter as he’ll battle with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. But if Buchner fills the, ‘Stetson Bennett,’ role, he’ll have a much better chance to start.