The Alabama football program has officially entered a new era under the leadership of Kalen DeBoer. The former Washington Huskies head coach was hired to replace the legendary Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. So, no pressure or anything. However, based on how DeBoer has done so far at the helm of the program, it certainly doesn't look like the head coach is feeling it. Saban is supporting the transition as much as he can, and he left a message with DeBoer for his former players before Saturday's season-opening win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

“He just wanted you guys to know how much he cares about you, how much he loves you and he can't wait to watch you play this year,” DeBoer told the players following their Thursday practice, according to ESPN.

In a profile run by ESPN about the new head coach's first game week, the support that Saban has shown for DeBoer is apparent. Both coaches have formed a close relationship, as each of them has been there for one another since the former Huskies coach has taken over in Tuscaloosa. Saban realizes that this is DeBoer's program now, but after coaching the Crimson Tide for so long, his insights into everything Alabama football related have been critical for his replacement. Now that the first victory of this new regime has come and gone, how will the future of Crimson Tide look?

Kalen DeBoer, Nick Saban working together for future of Alabama football

There are differences in how both coaches run a program. Under Saban, it felt as if the coach was all business while he was in the building. He always wore dress shoes into the football offices, often ate the same exact meals each day, and his wife was (and still is) referred to as Miss Terry. All of Saban's tendencies helped to make him into the best coach in college football, and probably the best college football coach of all time. He won six titles during his time in charge of the Alabama football program, the last one following the 2020 season.

DeBoer is more laid back and personable. He wears sneakers to work and has shown up to one of his assistant coaches' doors with cookies. The former Washington and Fresno State head coach brings a different style to Tuscaloosa but make no mistake: he's a winner as well. The Huskies almost won the College Football Playoff national championship last year, losing a close title game matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Saban won't always be there. He still works for the university in an advisory role, but he also works for ESPN as a part of the College GameDay crew. His new role has shown how lighthearted and funny the long-time coach can be, much like his mentor, Bill Belichick. Nevertheless, his specter will always loom large. Yet so far, it seems as if DeBoer might be the perfect fit to lead Alabama football into their next era.