Nick Saban believes team personnel trumps analytics as Alabama prepares for a loaded SEC football matchup against LSU.

Despite the critics, the Alabama football team is having a great 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide have only lost one game so far, sitting at 7-1 after a win against the Tennessee Vols. They sit comfortably toward the top of the loaded SEC football conference. As Alabama prepares to take on the LSU Tigers in another competitive matchup, Nick Saban gave his argument against analytics in football via the Pat McAfee show.

Nick Saban believes personnel trumps analytics

McAfee talked with Saban about how analytics tell coaches they have a percentage to be successful in certain situations. Specifically, most teams will not be successful on fourth down. However, Coach Saban objected to that with a story he shared:

"It depends on your cats too and the analytics don't tell you what cat is doing it" Coach Saban #PMSLive https://t.co/fckBPd9s9H pic.twitter.com/w5USYo6U8F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2023

Having high-caliber players increases one's chance to be successful on the football field. Nick Saban's story from high school is just one of the countless examples to look to.

Alabama has seen its share of star players make big plays. The Crimson Tide currently have multiple stars whose impact exceeds the odds. Take the recent Tennessee football game for example.

Jalen Milroe threw a costly turnover in the game, but not enough to stop his voracious passing attack. Milroe threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He had help from Jase McClellan who ran for 115 yards and a TD on 27 carries.

Alabama's next opponent has no shortage of stars either. The LSU football squad beat Army 62-0 in a game where Jayden Daniels threw for 279 yards and 3 TDs. His receivers were equally impressive.

Brian Thomas hauled in 122 yards and two TDs on an unbelievable three receptions. Mailk Nabers had a near-identical performance but with four receptions.

The Crimson Tide will have their hands full against the 13th-ranked team in the nation. Nick Saban will try to prove once again that his personal will prevail no matter the odds in the next SEC football matchup.