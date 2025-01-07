ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The fifth-ranked them in the nation hits the court, as Alabama faces South Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Alabama comes into the game sitting at 12-2 on the year. They opened the year 3-0 before a loss to Purdue. They would then win three more, with wins over Illinois and Houston before a two-point loss to Oregon. Since then, Alabama has won six straight, including wins over North Carolina, Creighton, and Oklahoma, but they did have a close call, with Alabama nearly being upset by North Dakota. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 10-4 on the year. They opened up the year 3-3, including a loss to North Florida, but then would go on a run. South Carolina won seven straight games, but last time out were dominated by Mississippi State, 85-50.

Since 1923, these two schools have faced 51 times. Alabama leads the series 35-16. Last year, Alabama won the only meeting, 74-47. Alabama has also won nine straight over South Carolina.

Here are the Alabama-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-South Carolina Odds

Alabama: -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -490

South Carolina: +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +365

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked ninth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit fourth in offensive efficiency while sitting 44th in defensive efficiency. Alabama is first in the nation in points per game, scoring 91.1 points per game. Further, they are 45th in effective field goal percentage in this one. Alabama is also first in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting tenth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.

Mark Sears leads the way for Alabama in scoring and assists this year. He is scoring 18.3 points per game while adding 4.4 assists. Further, he has 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Labaron Philon. Philon is scoring 12.6 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds, four assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. Finally, Aden Holloway is scoring 10.4 points per game, while adding 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the way. Nelson leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 8.8 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 13.1 points per game, with 1.9 assists per game this year. He also has 1.3 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Derrion Reid. Reid is scoring just 7.8 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 73rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 105th in offensive efficiency while sitting 65th in defensive efficiency. South Carolina is led by their defense this year. They are 60th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 69th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, opponents average just 10.6 assists per game against South Carolina, 32nd in the nation.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina in scoring and rebounding this year. He is scoring 15.8 points per game this year while adding 9.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, he is assing 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Nick Pringle. Pringle is scoring 10.4 points per game but adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the season.

In the backcourt, Jamarii Thomas leads the way. He is scoring 12.1 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His total of 3.5 assists per game this year leads the team. He is joined in the backcourt by Jacobi Wright. Wright is scoring 8.8 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Final Alabama-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

A few key factors will decide this game. First is South Carolina's ability to slow down Alabama. They are 69th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, South Carolina is 105th against the three. Alabama is 16th in the nation in three-pointers made this year, while sitting third in attempts. Second, is South Carolina finishing strong. While they are 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game in the first half, they are 91st in the second half. Meanwhile, Alabama is first in the nation in second-half points. Finally, there is rebounding. Alabama is tenth in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 88th in defensive rebounding percentage. South Carolina is outside the top 100 in both. Take Alabama in this one.

