Nick Saban and the Alabama football program are preparing for their first game of the season against Middle Tennessee coming up on Saturday, and we are still left in the dark when it comes to the team's starting quarterback and other positions, but Saban is not letting anyone on the outside know where things currently stand, as Alabama has not released a depth chart for the first time in his tenure as head coach.

“Quite frankly, we don't need that,” Nick Saban said, via Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

Saban went on to say that there is a lot of competition with the team, and that putting out a depth chart would be a distraction.

“There's a lot of competition on the team, and when we put a depth chart out, you all think that's final,” Saban said, via Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine. “That it's like etched in stone. … But it creates a lot of distractions on our team … and quite frankly, we don't need that.”

The biggest question is whether Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson will be the starting quarterback. Saban has not given anything. Alabama legend Mark Ingram believes that Jalen Milroe will start over Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Regardless, it will be worth monitoring who starts the game on Saturday against Middle Tennessee.

Against a team like Middle Tennessee, Nick Saban and Alabama football could give multiple quarterbacks time if the decision has not yet been made on a full-time starting quarterback for this upcoming season.