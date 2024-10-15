Alcorn State handed Grambling State a 17-15 loss at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After scoring 14 points in the first two quarters, the Braves looked strong on offense. Quarterback Xzavier Vaughn threw for 149 yards, completing 10 of 19 passes and tossing one touchdown. Running back Jacorian Sewell contributed with a rushing touchdown, gaining 102 yards on 13 carries.

The Tigers refused to be counted out, finding success on the ground with 157 rushing yards. Three running backs surpassed 50 yards: Tre Bradford led with 58 yards on 11 carries, Dedrick Talbert added 52 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts, and Bull Hargrove rushed for 50 yards on nine touches.

Tigers quarterback Myles Crawley completed 16 of 28 passes for 149 yards and one interception. The Tigers struggled to find the end zone after their only touchdown in the third quarter and relied heavily on kicker Reed Harradine, who made three field goals. Harradine’s final kick, a 44-yarder with 10:53 left in the contest, gave GSU its only lead of the game at 15-14.

Alcorn responded with junior kicker Noah Kiani draining a 27-yard field goal after the Braves drove 10 plays down the field, winning the game with just seven seconds remaining on the clock.

In a recent coaches’ call, both head coaches Cedric Thomas of Alcorn State and Mickey Joseph of GSU reflected on the game and its significance to them personally.

“Just to be able to go down there and play a really good ball club and come out victorious in the manner we did is a testament to everybody associated with this great institution, including the players and coaches,” Thomas said.

“We came up short, another two-point loss. The kids played hard and played until the end. We have to do a better job of finishing games like that because every game will be like that,” Joseph said.

Looking ahead, GSU aims to rebound from the loss and seek its first conference win in a Homecoming matchup against SWAC rival Arkansas-Pine Bluff this Saturday. They are led by the SWAC passing leader Mekhi Hagens who will look to continue his dominance this year.This game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on HBCUGo. Alcorn State will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face SWAC rival Southern University at 6 p.m.

Joseph added, “We have to get ready for these games. All of these games are going to be tight and come down to the wire. Like I’ve said before, if you start something, you have to finish it.”