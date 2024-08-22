Alex Rodriguez seemingly reacted to the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are parting ways after two years of marriage.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the post read via the former Yankees player's Instagram Story.

While A-Rod might have been simply sharing some motivation to his followers, fans believe that this was a subtle nod to JLo and Affleck's divorce news that broke on Tuesday (August 20) due to his and Lopez's romantic past.

Rodriguez and J Lo started dating in February 2017 and got engaged in 2019. However, they broke it off in 2021. The athlete spoke about how he felt about Lopez to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast a year after their split.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience, and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best,” he said at the time.

Rodriguez has since moved on and is dating Jac Cordeiro, with whom he confirmed his relationship in December 2022. The two were most recently seen on vacation last month with his daughters.

After Rodriguez's split, Lopez rekindled her relationship with Affleck. The two previously were engaged back in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage With Ben Affleck

On Tuesday (August 20), Lopez filed for divorce at the L.A. County Superior Court, by herself without an attorney. August 20th would have been a celebratory period in Lopez and Affleck's relationship as it would have been the second wedding anniversary. The legal documents obtained by TMZ cite that the day of separation for the couple was April 26, 2024.

According to sources per Entertainment Tonight, the couple waited to announce their split while they got everything in order.

Lopez and Affleck are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can,” a source told ET earlier this month.

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera,” the source continued. “They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have publicly spoke about the separation.