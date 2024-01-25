The newest Epic Brawler is certainly one of the most unique, as he is essentially two brawlers in one.

Larry & Lawrie, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars, released via Early Access today. The newest Epic Brawler is certainly one of the most unique, as he is essentially two brawlers in one. Larry & Lawrie made their way into the game just one week before Season 23 – Year of The Dragon. We created a guide on this new artillery brawler, how to unlock them, and their best setup to use in-game.

Brawl Stars Larry & Lawrie Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Epic Brawler

😀 Larry and Lawrie are here! 😠 What you gonna do when they come for you? 🚔 pic.twitter.com/pfChphKwUB — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) January 25, 2024

To unlock Larry & Lawrie in Brawl Stars, players must unlock them for 925 Credits when they release on February 1st. Furthermore, newest Epic Brawler is also available for Early Access, which costs $14.99. Additionally, the Early Access bundle includes eight pins, 5,000 coins, 2,400 Power Points, and a skin. Make sure Larry & Lawrie are your selected brawler on the Starr Road so your credits go towards unlocking him.

Larry & Lawrie join R-T in the Starr Park Hub trio, making Starr Park a safer place. However, their destructive abilities probably endanger more lives than they do protect them.

Brawl Stars Larry & Lawrie Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Overall, Larry is the main brawler you control when starting a match. However, his brother, Lawrie, enters the fray when you use your Super ability. However, let's focus on Larry's attacks first.

Larry's is a thrower whose main attack, Ticket Dispenser, which deals damage on impact and once again shortly after landing. Overall, this attack actually lands twice should the target remain in its AoE.

Larry's Super, Call For Backup, allows him to throw and spawn his brother, Lawrie. It similarly to how Jessie, Nita, or Pam spawn their Supers. However, Lawrie follows an attack pattern similar to bots you play against online. He'll rush enemies, but also fall back to block for his teammates. Additionally, he does not regain health.

Lawrie's main attack has no actual name, but he shoots an attack that feels like a blend of Griff and Chester's main attacks. He shoot a wave of blasts in rapid succession, with each subsequent attack shooting more projectiles. However, the projectiles reset, so Lawrie shoots between 3-5 per in one wave. Overall, keep this in mind, since one of their gadgets actually lets you switch weapons with Lawrie if you want.

Larry & Lawrie do not yet possess a Hypercharge ability. Here are their stats at launch:

POWER LEVEL LARRY HEALTH LARRY DAMAGE LAWRIE HEALTH LAWRIE DAMAGE 1 3400 840 3400 600 2 3740 924 3740 660 3 4080 1008 4080 720 4 4420 1092 4420 780 5 4760 1176 4760 840 6 5100 1260 5100 900 7 5440 1344 5440 960 8 5780 1428 5780 1020 9 6120 1512 6120 1080

10 6460 1596 6460 1140 11 6800 1680 6800 1200

Larry & Lawrie Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?

The newest Epic brawler received two gadgets:

Order: Swap “Swap weapons with Lawrie.”

Order: Fall Back “Dash towards Lawrie while Lawrie dashes towards you, healing both for 33% of max health.”



Larry & Lawrie Star Powers:

Protocol: Protect “While Lawrie is in range, transfer all incoming damage to him instead.”

Protocol: Assist “While Lawrie is in range, reload 30% your ammo whenever he damages an enemy.”



Larry & Lawrie have access to the following gears:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Larry & Lawrie Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup

For gadgets, we prefer Order: Swap, since it allows the player to become a little more unpredictable. Your opponent won't know in the heat of the moment whether you're a thrower or if you're using the shotgun. The ability to switch between both moves should help players in certain situations. Additionally, Order: Fall Back works awkwardly on certain stages with several walls. You'll try and dash towards Lawrie, and accidentally put yourself in a bad spot.

However, if you prefer Larry's main attack as it is, then use Order: Fall Back.

For Star Powers, we definitely recommend Protocol: Assist. If Lawrie manages to stay alive and deal damage, you'll essentially have infinite ammo for a brief period. if his attacks land. While Protocol: Protect is nice, we recommend just avoiding taking any damage at all cost. It's nice that Lawrie shields the hits for you, but if he dies too fast you'll lose your Super and a valuable teammate. Therefore, Protocol Assist lets you get more use out of him while he's alive.

We recommend the Damage Gear to help those out in a pinch. For a second gear, we recommend Shield or Gadget charge to either provide extra coverage or just an extra opportunity to swap weapons.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Larry & Lawrie In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Heist Use the Protocol: Assist Star Power and unleash waves of attacks on the safe as Lawrie helps you reload faster. Overall, Larry & Lawrie are dangerous in Heist. As a thrower, Larry can deal damage to the safe while Lawrie keeps them at bay and under pressure. With your twin brother, you essentially turn most modes into a 4-v-3 situation. Try using both gadgets to see which one works best for you.



Bounty/Knockout Once again, Lawrie's presence puts more pressure on enemy brawlers, pushing them back to their own spawn. While Lawrie takes damage (and earns you ammo with Protocol: Assist), you and your teammates have free reign to just dominate the enemy. Furthermore, the newest brawler works great on maps with or without lots of cover since he can use his Order: Swap Gadget. so use the weapon you feel works best on the map you're fighting on.



Gem Grab While Larry throws and Lawrie puts down pressure, the duo creates great map control. Did we mention that Lawrie also charges your super when he deals damage? This means that while your first Lawrie dies, you'll be on track to spawn another in seconds. Overall, Larry & Lawrie work great on all map control modes, including Hot Zone too.



Brawl Stars Larry & Lawrie Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Larry & Lawrie In?

Honestly, Larry & Lawrie do not struggle in any mode. However, we only listed a couple of modes he might struggle in.

Brawl Ball Since Lawrie obviously can't score for you, his uses are a little more limited. However, he still puts a tremendous amount of pressure as your team gains map control. Nevertheless, Larry might struggle on Brawl Ball maps with little wall coverage, since he'll be more open to attack. Regardless, they still work well in this mode

Duels Most duels maps cater to long range brawlers or those with annoying mechanics. Larry might struggle in charging his Super against a Mandy with infinite range or Edgar who hops around. That said, when you do charge your Super, you'll have turned the tables on your opponent. Just make sure you're prepared for that final push with Lawrie



Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Larry & Lawrie, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars. In our short time playing with the newest brawler we definitely enjoyed all of his mechanics. Supercell continues to make creative new brawlers with interesting mechanics. Here's to hoping for more interesting brawlers in the future.

Lastly, make sure to check out the latest rewards for Brawl Stars Season 22. Overall, players still have roughly one week to finish their challenges and earn all the rewards in the Brawl Pass. Once Season 23 hits, a new Brawl Pass will become available, packed with new rewards.

Additionally, make sure to finish collecting rewards to make progress towards Kit, Season 22's newest Brawler. Overall, this Legendary brawler marks the first support brawler of his rarity. Additionally, Brawl Stars added Mico a couple of months ago, as the developers plan to add 10-12 brawlers annually, if they can. We look forward to seeing who they release next.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.