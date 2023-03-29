Dead by Daylight codes can reward players with free Bloodpoints, and the occasional Cosmetic, Iridescent Shards, Charm, or even Rift Fragments and here’s how to get them. Here’s all the Dead by Daylight Codes still available for you to redeem.

There are certain times when Behaviour Interactive drops redeemable codes that players can claim in Dead by Daylight. Most of these codes include Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers with as well as items to customize thier character’s Charms and cosmetics.

Here are the current active codes for Dead by Daylight ready to be claimed.

Active Dead by Daylight Codes

As of March 2023, there are still 5 active Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem. You may redeem them with the following instructions below. Two of them are Codes that never expire so you may claim them anytime you want.

CodeReward
CAWCAWFeathers of Pride Charm
NICE69 Bloodpoints
WARRIORPUPPERSWarrior Puppers Charm
PRIDEPride Charm
PRIDE2022Pride Сharms (Original and Updated versions)

There’s also an offer for Prime Gaming members to claim up to until April 19, 2023. Prime Gaming members are able to claim the Colorful Melancholy Outfit for The Artist. Here are steps for claiming your Prime Gaming rewards.

  • To redeem your code, simply head to the Dead by Daylight page of Prime Gaming and select ‘Claim’.
  • Enter the long string of code into the game by following the steps below.
Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight

Here’s a simple list of instructions on how to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight:

  1. Open Dead by Daylight and from the main menu, select Store at the bottom right of the screen.
  2. The Store will appear and at the top right of the screen, you’ll see Redeem Code.
  3. A new window will open and there you will enter your code in the box.
  4. Press Redeem and  the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen afterwards.

Here’s also a list of expired codes already for Dead by Daylight to track anything you’ve missed.

List of Expired Codes

CodeReward
LOVEBIRDRaven Heart Charm
RABBITLunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Dwight Fairfield & The Spirit
LUCKYLunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Jane Romero & The Hillbilly
LUNAR Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for David King, Nea Karlsson & The Trapper
ICEYYOUFrosty Eyes (The Artist & The Trickster)
ONEMILLIONSOULSOne Million Souls Charm
WINNERWINNER PUBG Frying Pan Charm
CELEBRANDO50,000 Bloodpoints
NOVAS100,000 Bloodpoints
CHEGADAS150,000 Bloodpoints
VOID25,000 Bloodpoints
UNSTABLE25,000 Bloodpoints
RIFT25,000 Bloodpoints
ENERGY25,000 Bloodpoints
DEDOBAJP2022300,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Rift Shards / 20 Rift Fragments
DEDOBANOHISilk Omamori Charm
THREEWITCHES100,000 Bloodpoints
BILIBILI300K300,000 Bloodpoints
ALIENWARE100,000 Bloodpoints
TWITCHRIVALSTW2022 200,000 Bloodpoints
TOOTHFACE10,000 Bloodpoints
SHARKY10,000 Bloodpoints
FINN10,000 Bloodpoints
BUBBLESKiller of The Sea Charm (expired August 12, 2022)
OCANADAMaple Leaf charm
CAKEWALK 100,000 Bloodpoints
IGBPPARTY100,000 Bloodpoints
BLUEBIRDBEEG100,000 Bloodpoints (expired June 16, 2022)
THANKYOU150,000 Bloodpoints
GETTHATBAG10 Rift Fragments
DOUBLERAINBOW200,000 Bloodpoints
BLOODBANK100,000 Bloodpoints
78SNOXXG100,000 Bloodpoints
GIGXLM3G100,000 Bloodpoints
DBDTHEBOARDGAME200,000 Bloodpoints
JAPAN300K300,000 Bloodpoints
RIVALSJP100,000 Bloodpoints
THISISACODE25,000 Bloodpoints
DBDWEBSITE25,000 Bloodpoints
YOUFOUNDME25,000 Bloodpoints
HELLOTHERE25,000 Bloodpoints
RIVALSTH100,000 Bloodpoints
RIVALSKR100,000 Bloodpoints
DIEHARDDIVA202250,000 Bloodpoints
friskkuwurawrxd202250,000 Bloodpoints
InThisEconomy50,000 Bloodpoints
MiladyIsSevenFootTwo50,000 Bloodpoints
LUCKYMONEY16,888 Bloodpoints
LANTERNFESTIVAL15 Rift Fragments
CAISHEN88,888 Bloodpoints
OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE200,000 Bloodpoints
TWOSDAY222,022 Bloodpoints
VK130UP130,000 Bloodpoints
LIGHTSCAMERABP100,000 Bloodpoints
59th3959,000 Bloodpoints
REVEALED100,000 Bloodpoints
EASYASABC150,000 Bloodpoints
CIPHERSALAD150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021)
FORHONORFor Honor Charm
LIVEORDIEFree Charm
BOOPMeg’s Pig Mask
HISSANDHERSFree Charms
HOHOHO100,000 Bloodpoints
HOLIDAYSPECIAL100,000 Bloodpoints
INSERTCOINArcade Classic Charm
MORICHRISTMAS100,000 Bloodpoints
SEASONSBLEEDINGS100,000 Bloodpoints
TREATYOURSELF100,000 Bloodpoints
GOLDENBROSWraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
AUSOMEWraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
PIECEOFCAKETeddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms
BETTERTHANONEWraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
RANKROULETTE250,000 Bloodpoints
AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards
ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS10 Rift Fragments
KODOMONOHI202160,000 Bloodpoints
MIDORINOHI202150,000 Bloodpoints
KENPOUKINENBI202140,000 Bloodpoints
DJC2021100,000 Bloodpoints
TWITTERLORGE100,000 Bloodpoints
BILIBILI200K200,000 Bloodpoints
TWITTERSMOL1 Bloodpoint
LUCKYCHARMLunar New Year Charm
LUNARNEWGEARLunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit
BULLSHIRTLunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis
ZARINOXLunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina
DISCORD200K200,000 Bloodpoints
NEWYEARNEWENTITYNew Year ‘21 Charm
FROSTYBLIGHTThe Blight’s Frosty Eyes
METATRONCheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
FROSTYTWINSThe Twins’ Frosty Eyes
PATHFINDERElodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
FROSTYDEATHThe Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
HOLIDAYFORMALFelix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
NICESTOCKINGSurvivor’s Stocking Charm
SNAPSNAPZarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
NAUGHTYSTOCKINGKiller’s Stocking Charm
TWITCHORTREATTrap-o-Lantern charm
ETERNALBLIGHTBlighted Jack charm
SWEETDREAMSPerk Treats charm
ENTITYPLEASED150,000 Bloodpoints
ENTITYDISPLEASED1 Bloodpoints
DISCORD150K150,000 Bloodpoints
VK100K100,000 Bloodpoints
ENTITYSLITTLEHELPERReindeer Charm
HAPPY1001100,100 Bloodpoints
DBDDAYJP2020202,000 Bloodpoints
GIFTTHERIFT20 free Rift Fragments
OVER50005,001 Bloodpoints
ONLY50005,000 Bloodpoints
FUKUHAUCHI100,000 Bloodpoints
HAPPYGOLDENWEEK202130,000 Bloodpoints

Behaviour Interactive releases a lot of codes to redeem free items to make players’ lives easier when grinding for levels. They will also offer cosmetics for loyal players to redeem and customize their characters a bit.

