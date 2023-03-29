Dead by Daylight codes can reward players with free Bloodpoints, and the occasional Cosmetic, Iridescent Shards, Charm, or even Rift Fragments and here’s how to get them. Here’s all the Dead by Daylight Codes still available for you to redeem.

There are certain times when Behaviour Interactive drops redeemable codes that players can claim in Dead by Daylight. Most of these codes include Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers with as well as items to customize thier character’s Charms and cosmetics.

Here are the current active codes for Dead by Daylight ready to be claimed.

Active Dead by Daylight Codes

As of March 2023, there are still 5 active Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem. You may redeem them with the following instructions below. Two of them are Codes that never expire so you may claim them anytime you want.

Code Reward CAWCAW Feathers of Pride Charm NICE 69 Bloodpoints WARRIORPUPPERS Warrior Puppers Charm PRIDE Pride Charm PRIDE2022 Pride Сharms (Original and Updated versions) There’s also an offer for Prime Gaming members to claim up to until April 19, 2023. Prime Gaming members are able to claim the Colorful Melancholy Outfit for The Artist. Here are steps for claiming your Prime Gaming rewards.

To redeem your code, simply head to the Dead by Daylight page of Prime Gaming and select ‘Claim’.

Enter the long string of code into the game by following the steps below.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight

Here’s a simple list of instructions on how to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight:

Open Dead by Daylight and from the main menu, select Store at the bottom right of the screen. The Store will appear and at the top right of the screen, you’ll see Redeem Code. A new window will open and there you will enter your code in the box. Press Redeem and the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen afterwards.

Here’s also a list of expired codes already for Dead by Daylight to track anything you’ve missed.

List of Expired Codes

Code Reward LOVEBIRD Raven Heart Charm RABBIT Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Dwight Fairfield & The Spirit LUCKY Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Jane Romero & The Hillbilly LUNAR Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for David King, Nea Karlsson & The Trapper ICEYYOU Frosty Eyes (The Artist & The Trickster) ONEMILLIONSOULS One Million Souls Charm WINNERWINNER PUBG Frying Pan Charm CELEBRANDO 50,000 Bloodpoints NOVAS 100,000 Bloodpoints CHEGADAS 150,000 Bloodpoints VOID 25,000 Bloodpoints UNSTABLE 25,000 Bloodpoints RIFT 25,000 Bloodpoints ENERGY 25,000 Bloodpoints DEDOBAJP2022 300,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Rift Shards / 20 Rift Fragments DEDOBANOHI Silk Omamori Charm THREEWITCHES 100,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI300K 300,000 Bloodpoints ALIENWARE 100,000 Bloodpoints TWITCHRIVALSTW2022 200,000 Bloodpoints TOOTHFACE 10,000 Bloodpoints SHARKY 10,000 Bloodpoints FINN 10,000 Bloodpoints BUBBLES Killer of The Sea Charm (expired August 12, 2022) OCANADA Maple Leaf charm CAKEWALK 100,000 Bloodpoints IGBPPARTY 100,000 Bloodpoints BLUEBIRDBEEG 100,000 Bloodpoints (expired June 16, 2022) THANKYOU 150,000 Bloodpoints GETTHATBAG 10 Rift Fragments DOUBLERAINBOW 200,000 Bloodpoints BLOODBANK 100,000 Bloodpoints 78SNOXXG 100,000 Bloodpoints GIGXLM3G 100,000 Bloodpoints DBDTHEBOARDGAME 200,000 Bloodpoints JAPAN300K 300,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSJP 100,000 Bloodpoints THISISACODE 25,000 Bloodpoints DBDWEBSITE 25,000 Bloodpoints YOUFOUNDME 25,000 Bloodpoints HELLOTHERE 25,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSTH 100,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSKR 100,000 Bloodpoints DIEHARDDIVA2022 50,000 Bloodpoints friskkuwurawrxd2022 50,000 Bloodpoints InThisEconomy 50,000 Bloodpoints MiladyIsSevenFootTwo 50,000 Bloodpoints LUCKYMONEY 16,888 Bloodpoints LANTERNFESTIVAL 15 Rift Fragments CAISHEN 88,888 Bloodpoints OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE 200,000 Bloodpoints TWOSDAY 222,022 Bloodpoints VK130UP 130,000 Bloodpoints LIGHTSCAMERABP 100,000 Bloodpoints 59th39 59,000 Bloodpoints REVEALED 100,000 Bloodpoints EASYASABC 150,000 Bloodpoints CIPHERSALAD 150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021) FORHONOR For Honor Charm LIVEORDIE Free Charm BOOP Meg’s Pig Mask HISSANDHERS Free Charms HOHOHO 100,000 Bloodpoints HOLIDAYSPECIAL 100,000 Bloodpoints INSERTCOIN Arcade Classic Charm MORICHRISTMAS 100,000 Bloodpoints SEASONSBLEEDINGS 100,000 Bloodpoints TREATYOURSELF 100,000 Bloodpoints GOLDENBROS Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces AUSOME Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces PIECEOFCAKE Teddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms BETTERTHANONE Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces RANKROULETTE 250,000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50 250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS 10 Rift Fragments KODOMONOHI2021 60,000 Bloodpoints MIDORINOHI2021 50,000 Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 40,000 Bloodpoints DJC2021 100,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERLORGE 100,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI200K 200,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERSMOL 1 Bloodpoint LUCKYCHARM Lunar New Year Charm LUNARNEWGEAR Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit BULLSHIRT Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis ZARINOX Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina DISCORD200K 200,000 Bloodpoints NEWYEARNEWENTITY New Year ‘21 Charm FROSTYBLIGHT The Blight’s Frosty Eyes METATRON Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron FROSTYTWINS The Twins’ Frosty Eyes PATHFINDER Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater FROSTYDEATH The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes HOLIDAYFORMAL Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater NICESTOCKING Survivor’s Stocking Charm SNAPSNAP Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater NAUGHTYSTOCKING Killer’s Stocking Charm TWITCHORTREAT Trap-o-Lantern charm ETERNALBLIGHT Blighted Jack charm SWEETDREAMS Perk Treats charm ENTITYPLEASED 150,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED 1 Bloodpoints DISCORD150K 150,000 Bloodpoints VK100K 100,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER Reindeer Charm HAPPY1001 100,100 Bloodpoints DBDDAYJP2020 202,000 Bloodpoints GIFTTHERIFT 20 free Rift Fragments OVER5000 5,001 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 5,000 Bloodpoints FUKUHAUCHI 100,000 Bloodpoints HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021 30,000 Bloodpoints Behaviour Interactive releases a lot of codes to redeem free items to make players’ lives easier when grinding for levels. They will also offer cosmetics for loyal players to redeem and customize their characters a bit.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.