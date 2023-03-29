Dead by Daylight codes can reward players with free Bloodpoints, and the occasional Cosmetic, Iridescent Shards, Charm, or even Rift Fragments and here’s how to get them. Here’s all the Dead by Daylight Codes still available for you to redeem.
There are certain times when Behaviour Interactive drops redeemable codes that players can claim in Dead by Daylight. Most of these codes include Bloodpoints to upgrade your best Survivors and Killers with as well as items to customize thier character’s Charms and cosmetics.
Here are the current active codes for Dead by Daylight ready to be claimed.
Active Dead by Daylight Codes
As of March 2023, there are still 5 active Dead by Daylight codes that players can redeem. You may redeem them with the following instructions below. Two of them are Codes that never expire so you may claim them anytime you want.
|Code
|Reward
|CAWCAW
|Feathers of Pride Charm
|NICE
|69 Bloodpoints
|WARRIORPUPPERS
|Warrior Puppers Charm
|PRIDE
|Pride Charm
|PRIDE2022
|Pride Сharms (Original and Updated versions)
There’s also an offer for Prime Gaming members to claim up to until April 19, 2023. Prime Gaming members are able to claim the Colorful Melancholy Outfit for The Artist. Here are steps for claiming your Prime Gaming rewards.
- To redeem your code, simply head to the Dead by Daylight page of Prime Gaming and select ‘Claim’.
- Enter the long string of code into the game by following the steps below.
Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight
Here’s a simple list of instructions on how to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight:
- Open Dead by Daylight and from the main menu, select Store at the bottom right of the screen.
- The Store will appear and at the top right of the screen, you’ll see Redeem Code.
- A new window will open and there you will enter your code in the box.
- Press Redeem and the item you’ve claimed will be displayed at the bottom-center of your screen afterwards.
Here’s also a list of expired codes already for Dead by Daylight to track anything you’ve missed.
List of Expired Codes
|Code
|Reward
|LOVEBIRD
|Raven Heart Charm
|RABBIT
|Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Dwight Fairfield & The Spirit
|LUCKY
|Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for Jane Romero & The Hillbilly
|LUNAR
|Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics for David King, Nea Karlsson & The Trapper
|ICEYYOU
|Frosty Eyes (The Artist & The Trickster)
|ONEMILLIONSOULS
|One Million Souls Charm
|WINNERWINNER
|PUBG Frying Pan Charm
|CELEBRANDO
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|NOVAS
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|CHEGADAS
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|VOID
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|UNSTABLE
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|RIFT
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|ENERGY
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|DEDOBAJP2022
|300,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Rift Shards / 20 Rift Fragments
|DEDOBANOHI
|Silk Omamori Charm
|THREEWITCHES
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|BILIBILI300K
|300,000 Bloodpoints
|ALIENWARE
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITCHRIVALSTW2022
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|TOOTHFACE
|10,000 Bloodpoints
|SHARKY
|10,000 Bloodpoints
|FINN
|10,000 Bloodpoints
|BUBBLES
|Killer of The Sea Charm (expired August 12, 2022)
|OCANADA
|Maple Leaf charm
|CAKEWALK
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|IGBPPARTY
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|BLUEBIRDBEEG
|100,000 Bloodpoints (expired June 16, 2022)
|THANKYOU
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|GETTHATBAG
|10 Rift Fragments
|DOUBLERAINBOW
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|BLOODBANK
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|78SNOXXG
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|GIGXLM3G
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|DBDTHEBOARDGAME
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|JAPAN300K
|300,000 Bloodpoints
|RIVALSJP
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|THISISACODE
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|DBDWEBSITE
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|YOUFOUNDME
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|HELLOTHERE
|25,000 Bloodpoints
|RIVALSTH
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|RIVALSKR
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|DIEHARDDIVA2022
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|friskkuwurawrxd2022
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|InThisEconomy
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|MiladyIsSevenFootTwo
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|LUCKYMONEY
|16,888 Bloodpoints
|LANTERNFESTIVAL
|15 Rift Fragments
|CAISHEN
|88,888 Bloodpoints
|OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|TWOSDAY
|222,022 Bloodpoints
|VK130UP
|130,000 Bloodpoints
|LIGHTSCAMERABP
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|59th39
|59,000 Bloodpoints
|REVEALED
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|EASYASABC
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|CIPHERSALAD
|150,000 Bloodpoints (Expired November 23, 2021)
|FORHONOR
|For Honor Charm
|LIVEORDIE
|Free Charm
|BOOP
|Meg’s Pig Mask
|HISSANDHERS
|Free Charms
|HOHOHO
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|HOLIDAYSPECIAL
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|INSERTCOIN
|Arcade Classic Charm
|MORICHRISTMAS
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|SEASONSBLEEDINGS
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TREATYOURSELF
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|GOLDENBROS
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|AUSOME
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|PIECEOFCAKE
|Teddy Bear / Year 5 Cake Charms
|BETTERTHANONE
|Wraith / David Cosmetic Pieces
|RANKROULETTE
|250,000 Bloodpoints
|AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
|250,000 Bloodpoints / 1,000 Shards
|ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
|10 Rift Fragments
|KODOMONOHI2021
|60,000 Bloodpoints
|MIDORINOHI2021
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|KENPOUKINENBI2021
|40,000 Bloodpoints
|DJC2021
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERLORGE
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|BILIBILI200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERSMOL
|1 Bloodpoint
|LUCKYCHARM
|Lunar New Year Charm
|LUNARNEWGEAR
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit
|BULLSHIRT
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis
|ZARINOX
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina
|DISCORD200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|NEWYEARNEWENTITY
|New Year ‘21 Charm
|FROSTYBLIGHT
|The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
|METATRON
|Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
|FROSTYTWINS
|The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
|PATHFINDER
|Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
|FROSTYDEATH
|The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
|HOLIDAYFORMAL
|Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
|NICESTOCKING
|Survivor’s Stocking Charm
|SNAPSNAP
|Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
|NAUGHTYSTOCKING
|Killer’s Stocking Charm
|TWITCHORTREAT
|Trap-o-Lantern charm
|ETERNALBLIGHT
|Blighted Jack charm
|SWEETDREAMS
|Perk Treats charm
|ENTITYPLEASED
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYDISPLEASED
|1 Bloodpoints
|DISCORD150K
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|VK100K
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
|Reindeer Charm
|HAPPY1001
|100,100 Bloodpoints
|DBDDAYJP2020
|202,000 Bloodpoints
|GIFTTHERIFT
|20 free Rift Fragments
|OVER5000
|5,001 Bloodpoints
|ONLY5000
|5,000 Bloodpoints
|FUKUHAUCHI
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
|30,000 Bloodpoints
Behaviour Interactive releases a lot of codes to redeem free items to make players’ lives easier when grinding for levels. They will also offer cosmetics for loyal players to redeem and customize their characters a bit.
