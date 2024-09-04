NBA 2K25‘s MyPLAYER mode offers dozens of real NBA player build templates to choose from before you begin MyCAREER. Although you can build a custom template, players who want a simple experience can choose a build template based on one of their favorite players in the league. Therefore, we listed all real NBA player templates that you can use in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER mode.

NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER Build Templates – PG, SG, PF, SF, C

NBA 2K25 All Point Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates

Firstly, beginning with Point Guards:

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Jrue Holiday

Kyrie Irving

Damian Lillard

Tyrese Maxey

Ja Morant

All Shooting Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K25:

Bradley Beale

Devin Booker

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Green

Zach LaVine

Donovan Mitchell

Derrick White

NBA 2K25 All Small Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates:

Jaylen Brown

Jimmy Butler

Brandon Ingram

Kawhi Leonard

Khris Middleton

Michael Porter Jr.

Jayson Tatum

Franz Wagner

All Power Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K25:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paolo Banchero

Kevin Durant

Aaron Gordon

LeBron James

Lauri Markkanen

Karl-Anthony Towns

Zion Wiliamson

NBA 2K25 All Center MyPLAYER Build Templates

Lastly, the Center MyPLAYER Build templates include:

Bam Adebayo

Anthony Davis

Joel Embiid

Chet Holmgren

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Nikola Jokic

Kristaps Porzingis

Domantas Sabonis

Overall, that includes all templates you can use in NBA 2K25. The best part about these build templates is that you can customize them however you want. For example, you can choose the LeBron James Power Forward Build and then do something like decreasing your dunk attributes to improve your pass accuracy or defensive skills.

If NBA 2K25 is your first game in the series, then there's no shame in selecting one of these MyPLAYER Builds, which all come with their own signature animations. After all, if you know you want to be like Steph Curry, you'll want to shoot like him to. Overall, you unlock these new signature animations, and much more, as you experience your career.

NBA 2K25 also lets you build your own MyPLAYER from scratch, or use Pro-tuned builds. Depending on your height, weight, wingspan, and attribute allocation, you'll have access to different badge rarities. For example, a 6'3″ PG who weighs 198 lbs and has a wingspan of 6'7″ will have access to the Legend Ankle Assassin Badge. However, they won't ever be able to get the Post Lockdown Badge.

Therefore, whenever you build your MyPLAYER, make sure to check both the badges you'll eventually earn, plus their level. Essentially, you want to have the best possible badges for your best skills. If you love shooting threes, make sure to set your attributes so you receive badges that support that attribute.

Additionally, if you're looking for more NBA 2K25 guides, take a look at the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1. Furthermore, there's plenty of free rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER throughout Season 1.

