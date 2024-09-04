NBA 2K25‘s MyPLAYER mode offers dozens of real NBA player build templates to choose from before you begin MyCAREER. Although you can build a custom template, players who want a simple experience can choose a build template based on one of their favorite players in the league. Therefore, we listed all real NBA player templates that you can use in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER mode.
NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER Build Templates – PG, SG, PF, SF, C
NBA 2K25 All Point Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates
Firstly, beginning with Point Guards:
- Stephen Curry
- Luka Doncic
- Tyrese Haliburton
- James Harden
- Jrue Holiday
- Kyrie Irving
- Damian Lillard
- Tyrese Maxey
- Ja Morant
All Shooting Guard MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K25:
- Bradley Beale
- Devin Booker
- Anthony Edwards
- Jalen Green
- Zach LaVine
- Donovan Mitchell
- Derrick White
NBA 2K25 All Small Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates:
- Jaylen Brown
- Jimmy Butler
- Brandon Ingram
- Kawhi Leonard
- Khris Middleton
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Jayson Tatum
- Franz Wagner
All Power Forward MyPLAYER Build Templates in NBA 2K25:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Paolo Banchero
- Kevin Durant
- Aaron Gordon
- LeBron James
- Lauri Markkanen
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Zion Wiliamson
NBA 2K25 All Center MyPLAYER Build Templates
Lastly, the Center MyPLAYER Build templates include:
- Bam Adebayo
- Anthony Davis
- Joel Embiid
- Chet Holmgren
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Nikola Jokic
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Domantas Sabonis
Overall, that includes all templates you can use in NBA 2K25. The best part about these build templates is that you can customize them however you want. For example, you can choose the LeBron James Power Forward Build and then do something like decreasing your dunk attributes to improve your pass accuracy or defensive skills.
If NBA 2K25 is your first game in the series, then there's no shame in selecting one of these MyPLAYER Builds, which all come with their own signature animations. After all, if you know you want to be like Steph Curry, you'll want to shoot like him to. Overall, you unlock these new signature animations, and much more, as you experience your career.
NBA 2K25 also lets you build your own MyPLAYER from scratch, or use Pro-tuned builds. Depending on your height, weight, wingspan, and attribute allocation, you'll have access to different badge rarities. For example, a 6'3″ PG who weighs 198 lbs and has a wingspan of 6'7″ will have access to the Legend Ankle Assassin Badge. However, they won't ever be able to get the Post Lockdown Badge.
Therefore, whenever you build your MyPLAYER, make sure to check both the badges you'll eventually earn, plus their level. Essentially, you want to have the best possible badges for your best skills. If you love shooting threes, make sure to set your attributes so you receive badges that support that attribute.
Additionally, if you're looking for more NBA 2K25 guides, take a look at the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1. Furthermore, there's plenty of free rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER throughout Season 1.
