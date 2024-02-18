NBA legend Larry Bird says he wants to see people compete in this year's All-Star game.

“What I would really like to see is that they play hard tonight in this All-Star Game… When you have the best players in the world together, you gotta compete.” Larry Bird is looking for a show tonight at the All-Star Game 🤩 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/YOcGBiQJbg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

“When you have the best players in the world together, you gotta compete,” Bird said during All-Star Weekend.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is on Sunday night. The teams are split into East and West, with players from those conferences making up the respective teams. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is captain for the West, while the Eastern Conference team is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Larry Bird knows a few things about NBA All-Star games. The legendary forward played in 12 All-Star games during his career, as a member of the Boston Celtics. Bird was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 1982 contest. In that game, the East nipped the West 120-118, behind 19 points and 12 rebounds from Bird.

Bird later returned to the famous basketball contest after he retired from playing. Bird coached the Eastern Conference team in the 1998 All-Star game, when he was the head coach for the Indiana Pacers. Once again, Bird's team was victorious. The East won the game in 1998, 135-114. Michael Jordan led the way in that matchup with 23 points in his final NBA All-Star game as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Fans are certainly hoping they see a show as well. The game concludes a fun-filled All-Star weekend for the NBA, which included the Rising Stars event, Slam Dunk Contest and 3-point contest. The game tips off at 8:00 Eastern on Sunday.