After suffering a 28-21 loss to Miles College in the previous week's matchup, the Allen University Yellow Jackets (7-2) bounced back and delivered an impressive performance against the Edward Waters Tigers (5-4) on Saturday afternoon, securing a dominant 59-21 victory in the AME Classic.

This triumph marks only the second time since 1963 that the Yellow Jackets have achieved a seven-win season, with their last win over Edward Waters dating back to 1949. With this win, Allen now holds a 7-2 record and is tied for 3rd place in the SIAC conference standings.

Sophomore quarterback David Wright showcased his talent once again, throwing for 308 yards on 20 of 29 passing and contributing four touchdowns. Junior Running Back Beau Herrington also made a significant impact with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Right from the start of the game, the Allen offense demonstrated its prowess. Within the first three minutes, Quarterback David Wright connected with Wide receiver Armone Harris for a 43-yard touchdown. Just five minutes later, Wright found Wide Receiver Jamal Jones for a 26-yard score, extending Allen's lead to 14-0.

From that point on, Allen maintained control of the game, never trailing throughout and even leading by a margin of 38 points at one stage. The Yellow Jackets' offense amassed a total of 524 yards without committing any turnovers.

Defensively, Allen displayed their strength by limiting the 4th-ranked total offense in the SIAC conference to just 21 points and forcing two turnovers. Senior linebacker Gary Bourrage played a pivotal role with seven solo tackles.

The secondary, led by Junior Cornerback Dahlil Wilkins, effectively contained Edward Waters' wide receiver duo of Johnny Jones and Nathan Rembert, allowing them to make only nine catches for a combined 93 yards. Wilkins himself contributed with an interception, two pass breakups, and four tackles.

This loss undoubtedly comes as a disappointment for the Edward Waters Tigers, who had a remarkable turnaround after starting the season 0-3. They managed to secure five consecutive wins, positioning themselves as contenders in the SIAC conference playoff chase. However, this defeat significantly diminishes their chances.

Quarterback Jyron Russell and the Edward Waters offense, despite accumulating 405 yards of total offense, struggled to find their rhythm on Saturday. Jones threw two interceptions, and the dynamic wide receiver duo of Johnny Jones and Nathan Rembert, who had been exceptional throughout the season, were limited to under five catches and only 98 yards.

Looking ahead to the next matchup, the Allen University Yellow Jackets (7-2) will face the undefeated Benedict College Tigers, a team they have not defeated in the past four years. The game is scheduled for November 4th in Columbia, SC at 2 PM EST.

Meanwhile, the Edward Waters Tigers (5-4) will aim to regroup as they play their final game of the season at home against the Virginia University of Lynchburg (2-6) on November 4th at 6 PM EST in Nathaniel Glover Community Field.