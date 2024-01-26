From White House Press Secretary to Madame Vice President...

Allison Janney is returning to the White House… to join season two of Netflix's The Diplomat, Variety reported exclusively.

Janney will guest star in the political series as Vice President Grace Penn, quite a promotion from her time as Chief of Staff C.J. Cregg in the final seasons of The West Wing.

The Academy Award-winning actress will join Keri Russel, who plays the titular diplomat Kate Wyler. The rest of the cast includes Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and Ato Essandoh.

Janney will surely feel right at home in the series, albeit in a different position. In The West Wing, she started out as White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg. As C.J., she won four out her seven Emmys. She won two for the CBS sitcom Mom and another as a guest performer on Showtime's Masters of Sex.

The acclaimed actress won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017's I, Tonya, playing LaVona, the titular skater's mother. She also won a Golden Globe Award for the same role.

Janney is also a two-time Tony Award nominee for 1999's A View from the Bridge and 2009's 9 to 5.

The Diplomat premiered in April 2023 and debuted at the top of Netflix's weekly global top 10 English TV list of shows. It also did well globally, having ranked at the top of 87 countries' lists. Russel was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. The show was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. Netflix renewed the series for a second season after it premiered.

Netflix described The Diplomat's season one as: “Kate Wyler (Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Sewell).”

No official word yet when the series' season two premiere will be.