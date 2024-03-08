Amid rumors of a potential move to Real Madrid, Alphonso Davies' agent has refuted claims of a verbal agreement between the player and the Spanish giants. Despite Bayern Munich's efforts to secure a contract extension for Davies beyond 2025, negotiations have hit a stalemate due to the player's salary demands, prompting speculation about his future.
Davies, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 18 months, has attracted interest from top clubs, including Real Madrid, who are reportedly prepared to bid £43 million for the Canadian defender. However, Davies' agent, Nedal Huoseh, has emphasized that no concrete agreement has been reached with any club, and the player's focus remains on Bayern Munich for now.
“While there is interest from several clubs, there is nothing agreed or concrete with any club. Alphonso's focus at this time is FC Bayern. We will consider all our options for the future in the next months,” said Huoseh, reaffirming Davies' commitment to Bayern Munich amidst transfer speculation.
Despite the allure of a move to Real Madrid, Davies' agent affirmed that all options will be considered before deciding in the summer. With a stellar track record at Bayern Munich, including 13 major honors and consistent contributions, Davies' future remains a subject of intense speculation as transfer talks unfolds.
If Davies does switch to Real Madrid, he will join a competitive lineup vying for left-back starts alongside Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. With Mendy's contract also set to expire in 2025, Real Madrid is poised to make strategic moves in their defensive lineup as they pursue success in domestic and European competitions.
As the transfer window approaches, Davies' potential move to Real Madrid adds another layer of excitement to the ever-evolving landscape of European football, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on this high-profile transfer saga.