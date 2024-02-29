A Kansas City Chiefs coach revealed that Taylor Swift had to get a little sneaky in order to make things work with Travis Kelce in the early stages of their budding relationship.
“When she started to come around, it was privately,” Dave Merritt, the Chiefs defensive backs coach said on “The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac” podcast. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”
His statements actually track out to what Swift spoke about in her TIME interview last year when she was named Person of the Year.
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME back in December. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
However, when the cameras and lights did make their way to Swift during her visits many “Brads and Chads” made a fuss which the Grammy winner just brushed off.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”
Travis Kelce Defends Taylor Swift Against “Brads and Chads”
Kelce feels the same way as he defended Swift against the naysayers.
“I'll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Travis gushed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce about the Chiefs' game against the Patriots back in December. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”
“They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor,” Travis continued. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.'”