Club America and Columbus Crew battle for placement in the Central 1 Group! Catch the Leagues Cup series with our America-Columbus Crew odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Club America has achieved a remarkable season in Mexico's Liga MX. They finished first in the 2022 Apertura and reached the semis, while they ended up second in the Clausura 2023, punching a ticket to the semifinals as well. The team participates in the Liga MX, Leagues Cup, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Columbus Crew is striving in Major League Soccer, the top flight of soccer in the United States. It is the first season under head coach Wilfried Nancy. Columbus is also advancing to the knockout stage and will be determined to get a point or three in this match.

Here are the America-Columbus Crew soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: America-Columbus Crew Odds

Club América: +135

Columbus Crew: +145

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -196

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch America vs. Columbus Crew

TV: VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Nu9ve

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why America Can Beat Columbus Crew

Las Aguilas will be entering the upcoming fixture carrying a wave of confidence. In the Mexican Liga MX campaign, America currently holds the 12th position, earning three points from their first two games.

In their recent matches, America displayed top-quality performances, with a convincing 4-0 victory over Saint Louis City in their opener on Thursday. This followed their 3-1 win against Puebla on July 16, ending their four-game winless streak. In their match against the newly established MLS side, Columbus Crew, America didn't hold back at all, delivering a one-sided affair and giving coach Bradley Carnell's team a soccer lesson. With their current momentum, Club America is expected to succeed in their upcoming fixture.

Their away form has been remarkable, with a streak of seven competitive away wins since their 2-2 draw against Atlas in February. Moreover, they remain unbeaten away from home in all competitions this year, securing eight wins out of 12 games.

Their dominant attacking force, led by Julian Quiñones and Henry Martin, proved too much for their previous opponents, especially in their commanding 4-0 victory over St. Louis City SC in the previous Leagues Cup fixture. Manager André Jardine relies on his attacking duo to cause havoc once again, demonstrating America's dominance in the competition. Henry Martin, who was voted the Best Player in Liga MX last season and also won the Top Goalscorer award, is expected to be in lethal form for the club on August 1st, just like he demonstrated with a lovely fifth-minute goal against St. Louis City.

Richard Sánchez and Alvaro Fidalgo, known for their control and creativity in the midfield, will face a challenging match. Additionally, the presence of influential player Diego Valdés could make a significant difference in America's attack if he is healthy and available for the game.

Why Columbus Crew Can Beat America

Columbus has been in excellent form, losing just one of their last ten matches across competitions and winning six since June. Their home record is also impressive, with all but one of their last seven games at home resulting in victories, except for a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on July 9.

On Monday, Columbus rebounded with a 2-1 victory over Saint Louis City in their opener, reclaiming their winning form. Despite the narrow one-goal lead to a victory at the Lower.com Field, coach Nancy's team had complete control over the game with 67.0% possession. Prior to that, Wilfried Nancy's team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers on July 16, ending their eight-game unbeaten run. As the sixth-placed team in the MLS Eastern Conference, the hosts require at least a draw to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Heading into this match, Columbus Crew will be well-rested, having enjoyed a week's break since their debut in the Leagues Cup. The MLS side aims to build on their early success and continue their positive run in the tournament. Manager Wilfried Nancy has successfully made Columbus the most-scoring side in MLS this season, emphasizing their reliance on attacking strength.

The team's attacking prowess, led by key players such as Lucas Zelarayán and Darlington Nagbe, poses a formidable challenge for Club America. Darlington Nagbe and Aiden Morris of Columbus Crew will play crucial roles in breaking up play and initiating attacks. Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew is having an outstanding season, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Final America-Columbus Crew Prediction & Pick

Club America has been involved in high-scoring matches in the past two games, while Columbus possesses the better form from the past 10 fixtures. Both teams will be happy to enjoy a draw, but Columbus will take advantage of the home crowd's presence and propel their way to victory.

Final America-Columbus Crew Prediction & Pick: Columbus Crew (+145), Over 2.5 goals (-196)