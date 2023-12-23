Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have released the statements they were planning to share prior to their relationship being exposed.

Prior to their relationship being exposed, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were planning to address their situation in their own way. The couple who has launched a podcast called Amy & TJ Podcast, addressed the statements they were planning to share on Wednesday's episode.

“The email as I look in bold letters and underlined capital letters, it says ‘AMY,” Holmes said. She read the statement: “My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years, and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks. I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal.”

Holmes read his letter: “After a month-long separation, I'm in the final stage of my divorce, a process that has been difficult and that my family — for their sake had hoped to keep private. I have leaned on my closest friend during this painful stretch and very recently, that friendship became more. Out of respect for my family, I am requesting privacy at this time.”

The two were previously co-anchors former GMA3: What You Need to Know and were at the time were married and an announcement about a separation from their respective partners was not made.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Launch Their Podcast

Robach and Holmes launched their podcast Amy and T.J. where they addressed the scandal and where they are now in their lives. The couple first clarified that when the photographs were taken they both were already in divorce proceedings with their partners and had no longer been living with them.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed…. To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said.

“Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces,” Robach added.

The couple also spoke about leaving ABC and described themselves as”the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”