ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 2: Andreas Gustafsson vs. Pat Pytlik continues with the featured bout in the welterweight division between Rizvan Andreas Gustafsson and Pat Pytlik. Gustafsson comes into his shot on the Contender Series with back-to-back KO/TKO wins meanwhile, Pytlik has also won two in a row with back-to-back first-round knockouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gustafsson-Pytlik prediction and pick.

Andreas Gustafsson (10-2) is coming off a blistering 10-second knockout in his last fight which gave him his 7th career knockout on his resume. Even though he only has wins in his last two fights those two wins were good enough to give him a shot in this season of the Contender Series. He will be looking to continue his finishing ways when he takes on Canada’s Pat Pytlik this Tuesday night in hopes of securing his UFC contract.

Pat Pytlik (9-1) got his chance in this season of the Contender Series after he impressed Dana White on the last season of Dana White Looking for a Fight at Unified MMA 55 where he knocked out Ryan Leininger in under two minutes. Pytlik will be looking to be become the newest Canadian addition to the UFC roster when he takes on Andreas Gustafsson this Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Andreas Gustafsson-Pat Pytlik Odds

Andreas Gustafsson: -270

Pat Pytlik: +200

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Andreas Gustafsson Will Win

Andreas Gustafsson comes into his first stint on the Contender Series with back-to-back violent knockouts where his most recent knockout happened in just 10 seconds. He will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row as well as secure that coveted UFC contract when he brings the violence in his fight against Pat Pytlik this Tuesday night.

Gustafsson is going to bring chaos to the UFC Apex when he steps inside the Octagon against Pat Pytlik. He will be looking to be the aggressor and come forward to land his heavy power and put Pytlik’s lights out. Gustafsson may not be the most technical fighter but he makes up for it with his brute power and granite chin. Going against a more technical fighter in Pytlik, Gustafsson will need to make this an absolute slugfest where he will take one to give one. If he is able to get into a brawl with Pytlik there is a good chance he will come out of that with yet another vicious knockout.

Why Pat Pytlik Will Win

Canada’s Pat Pytlik got his chance on this season of the Contender Series after a great showing on the latest episode of Dana White Looking for a Fight where he got the first-round knockout at Unified MMA 55. Pytlik at age 35 will be looking to secure his contract on his first and possibly last crack at making the UFC when he takes on Andreas Gustafsson on Week 2 of this season of the Contender Series.

Pytlik may be up there in age but he showed in his last fight that he is still a high-level fighter. Much like Gustafsson, Pytlik is a striker by trade with all 9 of his wins coming by knockout. However, Pytlik is much more technically sound on the feet than his opposition. While Pytlik may be the better technical striker, Gustafsson still possesses the power that can change the entire landscape of the fight with one single punch. He will need to do a good job at countering Gustafsson’s mistakes where he swings and misses wildly. If he can avoid the heavy onslaught early and land straight punches and kicks he can break Gustafsson down and potentially walk away another knockout midway through the fight.

Final Andreas Gustafsson-Pat Pytlik Prediction & Pick

This headliner should be an absolute slugfest between these two knockout artists. These two welterweight hopefuls will be searching for the early knockout and this one fight that could end at any given moment. In this matchup, expect Gustafsson to push a frantic pace early trying to land those big heavy looping punches early to get him out of there meanwhile, Pytlik is expected to keep his composure don’t get into a firefight and stick and move in the early going to drag this fight on. Ultimately, Gustafsson is going to come out the gate and immediately get after it but it will be Pytlik who fights his fight from the outside picking Gustafsson apart from range until he finally lands something flush putting Gustafsson down notching the 10th knockout of his career and getting him the UFC contract.

Final Andreas Gustafsson-Pat Pytlik Prediction & Pick: Pat Pytlik (+200)