By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance.

“We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes said, per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

The Texans were without their starting running back in Dameon Pierce and their top two wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. Yet, the Texans moved the ball at times against the Chiefs defense. That would certainly be one of the things Mahomes was referencing that the team needs to work on. But overall, they managed to hold Houston to a little over 200 total yards.

Maybe the biggest reason the Chiefs had to fight so hard to win this game was the ultimate equalizer; turnovers. The Chiefs once again turned the ball over multiple times, committing two Sunday. Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Isiah Pacheco both lost fumbles during the game.

But the biggest turnover of the game came in overtime. Kansas City’s defense made a huge play. They stripped Texans QB Davis Mills of the ball. That led to Jerick McKinnon’s walk-off 26-yard touchdown run. McKinnon was arguably the best player on the field.

He finished with 10 carries for 52 yards and the rushing touchdown. He was even more active in the passing game, catching eight passes for 70 yards and another touchdown. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 11-3 and clinched the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season. However, if the Chiefs want to reach their ultimate goal of winning another Super Bowl, they will have to put forth a much better effort going forward than they did Sunday.