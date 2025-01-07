Angel Reese is not fond of gas stations.

In a video clip shared by Livebitez, the WNBA star explained why she doesn't like refiling her car.

“Look this is why I don't like going to the gas station because people always rolling up on my car,” she told her followers and proceeded to roll down the windows to speak to some fans that noticed her.

One fan said she looked “so pretty in real life” and was surprised to see her in person.

Reese continued after taking the photo with the fan saying, “Nah, that was a little scary. That's why I was like, ‘Sure,' because, at first, I don't know, when people get out the car,” the Chicago Sky rookie said.

She continued, adding, that safety is the main factor in why she is reluctant to fans getting too close, “Especially the world we living in right now–people getting killed by the day!”

Angel Reese Deactivates Instagram Account

Following a sexy selfie posted to her Instagram receiving backlash, Reese decided to deactivate her Instagram. The athlete posted photos and videos of her in a brown short cutout dress as she celebrated the new year.

“D*mn that girl wants so much attention. It's not funny no more. Is she working on her game to be a better basketball player? That's the real question,” one social media user posted about Reese.

Another social media user criticized Reese's revealing outfit after Shaquille O'Neal suggested that WNBA players should wear shorter shorts to get more views.

“Let me sexualize myself then complain that people are sexualizing me,” the user wrote. “She scoffed at the idea of wearing booty shorts while playing basketball but then presents herself as a sexual object on a regular basis. Only dudes that are interested in this type of women are men who just wanna f*ck.”

Reese hasn't responded to the backlash and while she did not give an exact reason as to why she deactivated her account, she reposted a tweet from SZA that seemingly references her situation.

“YOUR LIFE IS YOURS !!!YOURSSS!!!” SZA wrote on X. “Not anybody else’s!! Not the ones disappointed not the ones talking shit not the ones that never sent an apology not the ones snickering or judging not the ones w stake in the game . THE COFFIN ONLY HAS ROOM FOR ONE. YOU . Live . F*ck it.”