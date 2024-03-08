Angela Bassett losing her 2023 Oscars for her role in Black Panther was considered one of the biggest snubs in history.
At the 2023 Academy Awards, Bassett was nominated for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But lost to Curtis for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Not a lot were happy about it. But Bassett remained silent on it, until now.
In an interview at the Spotlight, she spoke about her disappointment after losing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Bassett's reaction, seen as crestfallen and upset, quickly went viral. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Bassett called it a “supreme disappointment,” explaining how she felt “gobsmacked” when her name wasn't called. Despite her disappointment, Bassett handled the situation graciously. Acknowledging that disappointment is part of being human.
Oprah commended Bassett for her grace, likening her response to that of a queen. Bassett emphasized the importance of handling disappointment gracefully, especially for her children.
“So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”
Despite the setback, Bassett remains grateful for her acting career. Earlier this year, she received an honorary Academy Award.
For fans, what makes her loss more disappointing is the fact that it's also a first nominee for a Marvel film. Not even Robert Downey Jr., who bagged critical acclaim reviews as Tony Stark, earned an Oscar nod.
Regardless, Angela Bassett has reflected on her 2023 Oscars loss by going back to her acting career.
“I have considered acting my calling and not just my career. I do this work because I find it meaningful and I hope in some way that it makes a difference and has an impact.”