In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie got honest about parenting children alone, following split with Brad Pitt.

The actress revealed that being a single mom has been a source of strength. It helped her avoid “much darker” paths in life, especially after her high-profile separation from Brad Pitt.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Becoming a mother at the age of 26 was a transformative experience for Jolie. She expressed that parenthood changed her life completely, acting as a lifesaver and teaching her to navigate the world differently.

“I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be.”

Angelina Jolie is currently parenting six children she shared with Brad Pitt. This includes Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

As a parent, aiming to be a “safe place” for her children is what she strives to be. She also acknowledged their growing independence and the evolving dynamics within their family.

While Jolie didn't explicitly mention her divorce from Pitt, she alluded to personal challenges. She described feeling different for the past decade but didn't delve into details. Jolie, who is currently involved in producing a Broadway musical, is also launching her fashion company, Atelier Jolie, with the goal of empowering women to express their softness and strength.

As she continues to transition as a person, Jolie emphasizes the importance of healing and finding her path forward, both in her personal life and her new venture.