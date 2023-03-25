Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

One of the Los Angeles Angels’ top prospects of the last decade still can’t find a permanent spot with the major-league club. Outfielder Jo Adell has been optioned to Triple-A, meaning he won’t be part of the Angels’ Opening Day roster.

Jo Adell is six years removed from being selected by the Angels with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The former top prospect made his MLB debut for Los Angeles in 2020 and has since put up pedestrian numbers during his time in the big leagues.

Adell became the first top pick from the 2017 draft to sign a contract with his new team. The deal included a $4.377 million signing bonus.

In 161 career games with the Angels, Adell has hit .215/.259/.356 with 15 home runs in 60 RBI. Adell played a career-high 88 games during the 2022 season. The once-highly touted prospect slashed .224/.264/.373 with eight home runs. Adell only walked 11 times.

Before being optioned, Adell led the Angels with 48 at-bats in spring training. The 23-year-old hit four home runs, but he reached base in just 27.5% of his plate appearances.

The Angels’ outfield is one of the team’s strengths heading into Opening Day. Center fielder Mike Trout is coming off yet another top-10 MVP finish and remains one of the best players in baseball. Left fielder Taylor Ward hit 23 home runs with a .833 OPS in his first full season as an Angels’ starter. In November, the Angels traded for right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who has 60 home runs in the last two years.

Los Angeles is scheduled to visit the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for its Opening Day game.