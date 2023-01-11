The Los Angeles Angels recently brought in utility man Brett Phillips on a 1-year deal. Phillips is expected to serve as the team’s 4th outfielder. The Halos previously acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers as well. Mike Trout and Taylor Ward project to be the Angels’ other two outfielders. So where does former top prospect Jo Adell fit on this team?

Angels’ GM Perry Minasian recently commented on Jo Adell as well as fellow young outfielder Mickey Moniak, per The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

“They’re obviously young players that are very talented that haven’t necessarily turned the corner yet,” Minasian said.

He then added a 4-word bold statement that will leave Jo Adell wondering what his future has in store.

“Those jobs are solidified,” Minasian said of Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe, and Taylor Ward manning the outfield with Brett Phillips serving as an OF alternative.

Jo Adell was once regarded as a highly-touted prospect. But he’s labored at the big league level. In parts of 3 seasons with the Angels, Adell has slashed just .214/.259/.356 with a .615 OPS. However, he’s only 23-years old.

The Angels may opt to trade him. But the harsh reality is that the Halos wouldn’t receive much value for him at the moment. Jo Adell can still contribute at the big league level in 2023, but he may spend some time in the minor leagues as well.

It will be interesting to see how he fares this season. Meanwhile, the Angels will do everything in their power to snap their current playoff drought.