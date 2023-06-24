The Los Angeles Angels have made a few key roster moves in light of injuries in the infield. On Friday night, the Angels completed a trade for New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar. On Saturday morning, Los Angeles recalled infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

David Fletcher is returning to the Angels' roster after spending more than two months in the minor leagues. Fletcher and Escobar will effectively replace Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela. The Angels placed Rendon on the 10-day IL with a wrist contusion at the start of the week. A pelvis injury is expected to cost Urshela the remainder of the season.

It was only a few years ago that Fletcher was one of the Angels' best hitters. Fletcher hit .319 in the truncated 2022 season. He only missed five games in the 2021 campaign.

After picking up just two hits in his first 16 at-bats of the 2023 season, Fletcher was sent down to the minor leagues. The infielder might have found his swing at Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher is headed back to the Angels after hitting .383/.432/.478 in 43 games. He's only struck out 13 times.

The Angels surrendered two minor-league starting pitchers in the trade for Escobar. In 40 games with the Mets, Escobar hit .236/.286/.409 with four home runs. He hit 20 home runs in 136 games last season.

Los Angeles is looking to stay in the AL West race amid its rash of injuries. Shohei Ohtani is cruising toward his second AL MVP award in three years, pitching like a Cy Young candidate while leading MLB with 25 home runs.

The Angels are seven games behind the Texas Rangers for first place.