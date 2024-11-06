The Los Angeles Angels are trying to build a contending team. The problem is that they have failed to accomplish the feat over the past decade, having last reached the postseason in 2014. With Mike Trout hoping to be ready for spring training, the Halos are looking to add pieces around him to turn the ball club into a contender.

The Angels have already been busy this offseason. They acquired Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade and are reportedly close to signing former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Yet, the Angels are realistically still not all that close to truly competing in the American League West. However, there is one specific trade that could give the Angels the momentum they are desperately searching for.

Garrett Crochet

Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Although the White Sox endured a miserable season, the left-handed hurler was not moved. The rumors are expected to gain traction once again during the offseason, however.

Crochet, 25, has two years of team control remaining. It goes without saying, but a star left-handed pitcher with multiple years of team control is going to cost no shortage of prospect capital in any deal. The White Sox do not need to move Crochet this offseason unless they receive an eye-opening offer. Even then, Chicago could opt to hold onto Crochet.

But Crochet has been mentioned in trade rumors and the White Sox are rebuilding. Dealing him away will play a pivotal role in advancing the White Sox's rebuild. Do the Angels have enough enticing prospects to make a deal come to fruition, though?

Potential White Sox-Angels trade

As aforementioned, the Angels have not exactly played well in recent seasons either. As a result, they may be hesitant to give away some of their top prospects. According to MLB.com, right-handed pitcher Caden Dana was their top overall prospect in 2024. The Angels, who have been trying to develop quality pitching over the years, should not trade Dana.

Los Angeles should attempt to center a potential Crochet deal around No. 2 overall prospect Christian Moore. Moore is a 22-year-old infielder who offers power from the right side of the plate. His potential is undeniable, but the Angels are in a better position to trade a top position player prospect away as opposed to a top pitching prospect.

Angels No. 6 overall prospect Joswa Lugo (shortstop), No. 8 overall prospect Sam Aldegheri (left-handed pitcher), and No. 12 overall prospect Matthew Lugo (outfielder) could join Moore in the trade.

Should the Angels trade four prospects away despite their current situation? After all, they are not exactly in a position to buy.

The answer is yes. The Angels have needed a true ace for a long time and Crochet could fill the role for years to come. The Angels should immediately try to sign him to a long-term contract extension if a trade were to come to fruition. Acquiring Crochet would give the Halos a star in the starting rotation to build around as they look to compete sooner rather than later.

What Garrett Crochet can offer Angels

Crochet is a hard-throwing left-handed pitcher. He pitched to a 3.58 ERA in 2024 and displayed superstar potential along the way. Crochet still has room to improve as he develops consistency, but the ceiling is extremely high.

He recorded 209 strikeouts across 146 innings of work in 2024. His production was overshadowed by the White Sox's struggles, but Crochet established himself as a star in 2024. MLB teams certainly took notice of everything he accomplished.

The Angels will have competition if they decide to pursue Crochet. Additionally, there are no guarantees that the White Sox will even trade him. With that being said, the Angels should at least inquire about the star left-handed pitcher.