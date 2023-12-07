It's not Shohei Ohtani, but the Los Angeles Angels did sign a free agent pitcher, inking Adam Cimber to a modest, one-year deal.

On Wednesday night, news broke that the Angels and right-handed relief pitcher Adam Cimber were in agreement on a one year, $1.65 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cimber has been a reliable reliever over the course of his career. But the submarine-style hurler had an ugly 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He appeared in 22 games, all in relief, throwing 20.2 innings. Cimber's ERA was an ugly 7.40 and he managed just 12 strikeouts. But health may have played a part in his struggles.

In June, Cimber hit the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. He wound up missing the entire second half of the season, and was non-tendered by Toronto in November.

Over his career, Cimber owns a 3.49 ERA and a 122 ERA+ with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.04. He's previously spent time with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins.

Angels bullpen revamp continues

The Angels' signing of Cimber continues a conspicuous desire by the front office to fortify the club's bullpen options. And with good reason, as last season's relief corps ranked fifth-worst in ERA in all of Major League Baseball.

Already this offseason, L.A. has reached an agreement with Luis Garcia.

Garcia's signing is a return to the Angels, who employed the well-travelled reliever for the 2019 season. The veteran spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the San Diego Padres, posting a 3.73 ERA in 125 relief appearances.

Cimber's signing isn't the news Angels fans were hoping to hear, but it's a solid move that should provide new manager Ron Washington with a reliable piece out of the bullpen.