The Los Angeles Angels have had a storied history that has included nine division titles, one American League pennant, and one World Series championship. While recent history has not been kind to them, they still have a rich history of talented players who have helped them achieve great feats. Many talented players are in team history, but the 10 greatest Angels players of all time landed on this list because of their ability to carry the team.

Several players from the 2002 Angels roster will be on this list, as the Halos won the World Series that season. Amazingly, that team pulled off a shocking upset of the New York Yankees in the Divisional Round. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins before overcoming Barry Bonds and the San Francisco Giants in the Fall Classic.

There will also be players from other ERAs, including two from the past 10 years. Overall, the Halos have a rich history and gave their fans some magic moments. While the Angels have struggled recently, there are some good moments to remember. That said, it's time to check out the gallery to see the top 10 greatest Angels' players.

10. Garrett Anderson is quietly good

People don't remember Garrett Anderson as they should. Ultimately, he was one of the longest tenured Angels players, playing 15 seasons with the Halos before ending his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. During his tenure with the Angels, Anderson led the Angels in hits, RBIs, doubles, and total bases. Anderson was one of the best Angels hitters for his consistency, and came through in the clutch when he needed to.

Anderson was instrumental to the success of the Angels in 2002, closing out the final 10 games with a hit in each contest. Significantly, he drove in a three-run double in Game 7 of the World Series to give the Halos the lead for good. Anderson may have been a quiet man, but his contributions were loud and clear, and the Halos won their only title, mainly thanks to him.

9. Tim Salmon is an all-time Angel

One could find Tim Salmon on any Angels' broadcast these days, giving commentary before another game. Before that, Salmon was a decent player in his own right. Salmon had a productive career, batting .282 with 299 home runs, 1,016 RBIs, and 986 runs through 1,672 games, all with the Angels.

Salmon also had a great 2002 season, hitting .286 with 22 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 84 runs. Then, he hit .288 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .525 through 16 playoff games. Salmon hit .346 with two home runs and five RBIs through seven World Series games, including a two-run bomb in Game 2, which helped them even up the series and avoid a 2-0 hole against the Giants. Therefore, it's safe to say that the Angels likely would have never won a championship had it not been for Salmon's contributions.

8. Nolan Ryan is one of the greatest pitchers of all time

Nolan Ryan is one of the greatest Angels pitchers of all time, still leading the league with 5,714 strikeouts, including 2,416 with the Halos. Remarkably, he also threw seven no-hitters in his career, including four with the Angels. However, Ryan is also similar to two other angels on this list for all the sad reasons.

Ryan was great during his tenure with the Angels. Unfortunately, he could not lead the Angels to anything better than a second-place finish, and the Halos did not make the playoffs. Still, Ryan was electric during his time in Anaheim, and his performance earned him a spot on this list.

7. Shohei Ohtani is a world-class player

When the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a mega contract, it destroyed Angels' fans as the best player they had ever witnessed was gone. Even with Ohtani 40 miles up the road, ignoring everything he did with the Angels is difficult.

Ohtani hit .274 with 171 home runs, 437 RBIs, and had 86 stolen bases. Also, he finished his last season in style, batting .304 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 102 runs while also snagging 20 bases. Ohtani was also excellent on the mound, going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA. He won two American League MVP awards, three Silver Slugger awards, and the 2018 Rookie of the Year award.

What makes Ohtani great is that he was both one of the greatest Angels hitters ever and one of the best Angels pitchers ever. Despite his move to the other team in Southern California, Ohtani remains one of the best players ever, and this Angels roster certainly misses his presence.

6. Mike Trout is one of the best and unluckiest Angels hitters ever

Mike Trout has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, which somewhat clouds everything else he has done. Still, it is challenging not to see all the good he has done. Trout hit the stuffing out of the baseball over his first four seasons, and it was hard to get him out. While others on the Angels roster have stayed healthy, Trout has had more of an impact when healthy.

Trout was scorching over his first 12 seasons, recording at least 40 home runs in three of those seasons (2015, 2019, and 2022). While recent history has been very unkind to Trout, he still has had a remarkable career and would likely be a Hall of Famer if the votes were today. Trout still has time to get even better, even as he gets older. Even if he does nothing else, Trout has cemented himself in Angels history.

5. Darin Erstad recorded the last out in the Angels' title

Darrin Erstad has the only distinction in Angels history to record the last out of the World Series. Somehow, his record on the Angels roster is not remembered as well. But Erstad was a solid player, often leading off and setting up the table for the better hitters in the lineup. While Erstad is not one of the best Angels hitters of all time, he is one of the best players to ever play for the team.

Erstad had a good career with the Angels, batting .286 with 114 home runs and 625 RBIs through 11 seasons. Also, he hit .283 with 10 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Erstad also sparked the comeback in Game 6 of the World Series by hitting a home run. Significantly, he was all over the field during his tenure, winning three Gold Glove awards. Erstad firmly remains entrenched in the memories of Angels fans.

4. Chuck Finley one of the greatest Angels pitchers to never win

Chuck Finley is one of the most talented Angels pitchers ever. Unfortunately, he was on a bad team for most of his tenure. While the Angels' roster was not great during his time, Finley still produced.

Finley played 14 seasons for the Angels, going 165-140 with a 3.72 ERA. Significantly, he still remains among the leaders in team history in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched. While Finley missed out on a World Series title by three seasons, his achievements helped the Halos build the roster they would eventually need to win the title.

3. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is one of the best hitters in Angels history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best hitters never to win a title. Unfortunately, he was on a string of teams that went to the playoffs but lost multiple times. But Guerrero was one of the driving forces behind the Halos and their ability to make it there. When he was on the Angels roster, they were a constant threat.

Guerrero hit .319 with 173 home runs, 616 RBIs, and 1,024 hits. Ultimately, he was a consistent force behind the plate, winning four straight Silver Slugger awards from 2004 to 2007. Guerrero also became the first Angels player to be inducted into the team Hall of Fame. While he was not able to help them get past the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees in the playoffs, Guerrero still remains one of the most beloved Halos of all time.

2. Francisco Rodriguez is one of the best Angels pitchers ever

Many remember Troy Percival as the man who closed out the World Series. However, Percival would not get the chance if Francisco Rodriguez did not shut the door down in the eighth inning. Rodriguez was one of the best Angels pitchers out of the bullpen, and established himself as an elite setup man in his rookie season before assuming the closer's role.

Rodriguez emerged during the 2002 playoffs, emerging in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, where he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings to help the Halos get the win. Then, he continued hurling strikes during the rest of the playoffs, including Games 6 and 7, when he did not allow a single run. Rodriguez played seven seasons for the Angels, leading the AL in saves three times (2005, 2006, and 2008). Substantially, he made the team better and gave fans everything they could have hoped for while becoming one of the best Angels pitchers ever.

1. Troy Glaus was the MVP for the Angels in 2002

Troy Glaus is one of the best Angels hitters in the club's history, and also reflects the last time the team had a good third baseman. Glaus is at the top when one thinks of anyone from the Angels roster who played a huge role in their success. Significantly, his ability to time the ball paid off huge in 2002.

Glaus hit .250 with 30 home runs and 111 RBIs during the 2002 season. Then, he hit .344 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .420 during the 2002 playoffs. Glaus sealed it off by batting .385 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a ridiculous on-base percentage of .500 during the 2002 World Series. Overall, he finished his Halos career by batting .253 with 182 home runs and 512 RBIs through seven seasons. His achievements in 2002 put him at the top of this list.

While the Angels have not had the best success in recent years, these 10 players made their mark on the team. While they were all on the Angels roster, each player showed why they belong in the game and in this list. Glaus won the contest, but all these players have their place in Angels history.