The Los Angeles Angels made a flurry of roster moves Friday. On the positive side of things, The Angels promoted prospect Nolan Schanuel. Additionally, catcher Logan O'Hoppe was reinstated from the injured list, per Angels PR. However, catcher Chad Wallach was designated for assignment, 1B CJ Cron was placed on the 10-day IL, and 3B Anthony Rendon was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The Rendon news is certainly unfortunate. He's spent the majority of the 2023 season on the injured list and one has to imagine the Angels are questioning their decision to sign him at this point. It'd be one thing if Rendon was vocal about his injury concerns. He's been quiet about the situation though, refusing to discuss updates. This has frustrated fans in 2023.

It's unfair to say that Rendon doesn't care. He's a professional athlete and surely wants to be on the field. Still, fans have thrown this accusation his way.

Angels: Anthony Rendon placed on 60-day IL

With the Angels' playoff hopes slipping away, we probably won't see Rendon until 2024. The third baseman appeared in just 43 games this season, slashing .236/.361/.318 with a .678 OPS during that span.

Rendon can still change the narrative surrounding him by bouncing back in 2024 or at some point down the road. Right now, though, the 7-year, $245 million contract he signed with the Angels in 2020 hasn't worked out well for Los Angeles. In the end, there's still time for him to make a positive impact for the ball club as he's under contract through 2026.

