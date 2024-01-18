The Angels have added a former Royals slugger in their quest to replace Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to pick up the pieces after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Angels won't be able to truly replace Ohtani, Los Angeles is at least trying to add some power back into their lineup.

The Angels have agreed to a minor league contract with Hunter Dozier, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. While the financials of his deal weren't specified, Dozier received an invite to major league spring training.

Dozier has spent his entire major league career with the Kansas City Royals, appearing in 594 games over seven years. He hit .238 with 73 home runs and 235 RBI. In 2019, Dozier set new career-highs in batting average (.279), home runs (26) and RBI (84). He also led the league in triples with 10.

While his hitting hasn't lived up to his early Royals hype, Dozier offers versatility around the diamond. He plays both corner infield and corner outfield spots. Dozier could function in a utility role with the Angels, filling holes in the diamond where needed.

Of course offensively, Los Angeles will be taking a major step back in the lineup without Ohtani. They'll still have Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward leading the way, but the Angels' lineup simply won't be as scary; barring more free agent adjustments.

Hunter Dozier won't suddenly change that. He isn't even guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. But clearly Los Angeles liked what they saw in the former Royals slugger. They'll give him a spot to make the roster and exercise his versatility at the major league level.