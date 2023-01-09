By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After entertaining fans with his crazy on-field antics, outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a major league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are hoping Phillips brings much more than funny moments to Los Angeles and are looking for him to fill a supplementary role in their outfield.

Phillips and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Angels will be Phillips fifth MLB team after playing for the Brewers, Royals, Rays and Orioles.

Brett Phillips made himself known for the way he conducts himself on the field. He made waves as a pitcher for the Rays last season and even owns a clothing brand titled, ‘Baseball is Fun.’ Phillips enjoys being on the baseball diamond and he doesn’t care who knows.

However, at least at the plate, Phillips has struggled at the major league level. In 900 plate appearances, Phillips is a career .188 hitter with 28 home runs, 93 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

Phillips’ value more so comes from his defensive versatility. In 324 games, Phillips holds a career .989 fielding percentage. He also has experience playing all three outfield positions. The Angels will look to utilize Phillips’ defensive prowess while giving their regulars a day off.

Signing Phillips isn’t going to make the Angels the playoff contenders they want to be. However, it’s a smart, affordable signing that gives Los Angeles a bit more flexibility defensively in their outfield.

As an added bonus, Phillips is certain to add some fun to each and every Angels game he appears in.