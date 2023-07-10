The Los Angeles Angels are entering a critical time for the next few weeks. With Mike Trout on the IL and the Angels sliding quickly in the American League West, all eyes are on Shohei Ohtani. Will the superstar pitcher/batter get traded at the deadline? Or will the Angels keep him and hope they can make a late playoff push?

Conflicting reports have swirled about whether or not the Angels will trade Ohtani. Some say the Angels will consider dealing him, while others say the Angels won't, so nobody knows. Now, Ken Rosenthal shared his thoughts on the Ohtani buzz ahead of the Home Run Derby:

“The answer is still no…If they continue to collapse, other teams are going to call.”

The question everyone has been wondering as we approach the deadline: Will the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani?@Ken_Rosenthal offers his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/CLZusezo0o — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2023

As Rosenthal reports, the Angels are firm on not wanting to trade Ohtani, even with their recent skid. But, if Ohtani stays, and the Angels miss the playoffs, and he leaves after the season, all they get is a draft pick in the 75-80 range.

Now, if Ohtani is put on the block, we can only imagine some monster trade offers that would be sent LA's way in hopes of landing Shohei Ohtani, who dazzles on the mound and with the bat and is a generational type of talent.

In theory, trading away a player of Ohtani's caliber is difficult to swallow if you are the Angels, but holding him and seeing him walk in the offseason for next-to-nothing would be even more difficult. What do they do in the end? Only time will tell, but for now, they don't intend to move him.