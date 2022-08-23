The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of another wildly disappointing season, and now it seems as if big changes may be on the horizon for the struggling franchise. On Tuesday, the Angels announced that Arte Moreno would consider a potential sale of the franchise, according to Jeff Fletcher.

The Angels’ ownership group released a statement, via MLB Trade Rumors, in which it revealed it has begun considering a potential sale of the team.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” said Moreno in the statement. “As an Organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which includes some of the game’s all-time greatest players.”

“Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

The Angels have become something of a meme around MLB circles on social media. It seems just about every time Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout do something incredible in a game, it’s all for naught as the Angels somehow end up losing.

Having two generational talents is typically a recipe for success, but that hasn’t been the case with the Angels. Moreno is one of MLB’s most hands-on owners, so having him take a step back could be exactly what the franchise needs to get the most out of its roster.

Moreno is also something of a stingy owner considering the big market the Angels play in. The franchise has never had a payroll in excess of $183 million, but it’s entirely possible new ownership will change that and be willing to spend the big bucks to make this team into a competitor.

There are a lot of moving pieces regarding the sale of the franchise, but whoever takes over will have their work cut out for them when it comes to Ohtani and his contract situation.