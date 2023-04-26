Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Los Angeles Angels top prospect Logan O’Hoppe is staring down a potential season-ending injury. Before his long layoff, O’Hoppe had one last message for all his Angels supporters.

O’Hoppe suffered a torn labrum and will be out for the next 4-6 months. The catcher seemed to be hitting his stride at the major league. Before he says goodbye, for now, O’Hoppe spoke his mind about his unfortunate injury.

“Surgery went extremely well. Feeling great and ready to start this process,” O’Hoppe tweeted. “Can’t thank everyone enough for reaching out with love and support. My family and I really appreciate it. Can’t wait to be doing this again real soon. Thanks again, Halos fans!”

After making his MLB debut to the tune of five games late in the 2022 season, O’Hoppe got another chance with the Angels in 2023. He was making the most of it, hitting .283 with four home runs and 13 RBI over 16 games.

O’Hoppe’s power potential has made him one of the best prospects in all of baseball. He ranks as Los Angeles’ top prospect and the 47th-best prospect in the league, via MLB Pipeline.

The catcher gave Los Angeles some stability at backstop. Their offense has been solid to start the year with the Angels 31 home runs ranking seventh in the league. Their 120 runs scored ranks tied for eighth.

Losing Logan O’Hoppe will certainly be a hit to the Angels’ offense. Los Angeles will have to be patient to get their star catcher back in the lineup. O’Hoppe knows he has a long recovery ahead of him. But at the end of it, he’ll be back to doing what he loves, hitting home runs for the Angels.