With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching next week, the biggest question looming is whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar Shohei Ohtani, and we have an idea of how most teams are approaching the situation.

The Angels are not necessarily out of contention, but have to leapfrog the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays to get into a playoff spot. That gives teams hope that Angels owner Arte Moreno could eventually green light a trade of Shohei Ohtani, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. However, the Angels have not put out feelers like the Washington Nationals did regarding Juan Soto last season, according to Passan. Until there is an indication that Arte Moreno is serious about moving Ohtani, teams are reportedly operating as if he is staying put.

If Ohtani is made available, he will undoubtedly be the biggest fish on the trade market. It would make for an exciting trade deadline, but it seems that as things stand he will be staying with the Angels.

It will be interesting to see how the Angels fare without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon over the next week in their games against the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves. It seems unlikely that the Angels will make a run for a playoff spot with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon being injured, but they seem to be holding on to hope as long as they can. They have long been trying to convince Ohtani to stay, so it will take a lot for them to give up on that vision.