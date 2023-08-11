The Los Angeles Angels have made a commitment to go for it and make a run at a playoff spot in the American League this year. Yes, the Angels have the best all-around player in the game in Shohei Ohtani, but they have been without slugger Mike Trout since breaking his hamate bone last month.

Mike Trout is going to hit off the machine today. Not high velo yet. He also ran the bases and did some OF stuff today. No timeline but obviously getting closer. #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 11, 2023

Trout had surgery to repair the injury in early July, and it was estimated that it would take 4-to-8 weeks for the star outfielder to recover and resume playing. While Trout has not been able to get back into the lineup, he is now hitting off a machine and is making progress.

Prior to hitting off the machine, Trout hit off a tee earlier in the week, and the results were positive. Mike Trout has not faced fast pitching yet, but that is likely the next step as he attempts to return to the Angels lineup.

“He took a lot more swings yesterday and feels good,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said earlier in the week. “There's some pain when he swings, but he feels like it's something that he’s gonna have to live with for now to get back on the field. And it'll eventually get better.”

The Angels are in 4th place in the American League West, trailing the first-place Texas Rangers by 10.5 games. They would have to leap over the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners if they were to make a run at the division title.

However, the more realistic opportunity is a Wild Card spot. That will not be easy as the 58-58 Angels are 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot. They would have to jump over the Mariners, Red Sox and Yankeees to get there.