A Mike Trout signed baseball recently sold for $15,600 dollars through Robert Edward Auctions, per ESPN’s Dan Hajducky. However, this was no ordinary signed ball from the Los Angeles Angels superstar. This particular baseball was signed by Trout at 12-years old when he was still in little league.

ESPN reports that Mike Trout’s uncle has kept the ball in his possession since 2004, when Trout signed it after smashing a home run in a little league game. Trout’s uncle must have known big things were in store for the future big leaguer at the time.

Mike Trout is now regarded as one of the best players of all time despite being just 31-years old. His team, the Angels, haven’t found much success during his big league tenure. In all reality, that’s been the only knock on Trout. Aside from that, he’s arguably been the best player of the past generation.

ESPN provided a quote from the president of Robert Edward Auctions, Bryan Dwyer, in regards to the Mike Trout signed little league ball.

“This is an incredible relic from the earliest days of Mike Trout’s legendary career,” Dwyer said. “It’s like having one of Picasso’s earliest sketches — this baseball is part of Trout’s origin story and is a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia for any Trout collector or superfan.”

Mike Trout is off to another strong start in 2023. He’s hoping to do everything in his power to lead the Angels back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Angels are one game under .500 as of this story’s publication.