Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward suffered a painful injury over the weekend when he got hit in the head by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah. He was initially placed on the 10-day injured list but apparently would need more time to recover from the facial fractures he sustained, as he was transferred to the Angels' 60-day injured list.

As he began his recovery process, Ward got an encouraging message of support from superstar teammate Mike Trout.

“Hang in there my man @Warrdyboy7. Thinking and praying for a speedy recovery!” Trout tweeted on Tuesday.

Like Ward, Trout is also on the Angels' injured list but is seemingly close to a return from a wrist injury that has kept him out of action in the big leagues since before the All-Star break.

Ward's absence is another tough pill to swallow for the Angels, who are still holding on to the hope that they will eventually make the postseason. Ward is hitting .253 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season with a .335 on-base percentage, .421s slugging percentage, 14 home runs, and 47 RBIs.

The 55-51 Angels are currently five games out of first place in the American League West standings, behind the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. They are also four games back of the third and final wild-card spot in the AL.

Hopefully for the 29-year-old Taylor Ward and the Halos, the team will still be in contention for a playoff spot once he makes his return from the injury.