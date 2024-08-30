The Los Angeles Angels will make MLB history after calling up left-hander Samuel Aldegheri. Aldegheri will be the first Italian-born baseball player to play in the majors, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Los Angeles Angels are calling up left-hander Sam Aldegheri, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Aldegheri, 22, will be the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the major leagues — and he is expected to go Friday. The Angels acquired him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.”

The Angels acquired prospects George Klassen and Aldegheri from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for closer Carlos Estevez. With the regular season winding down and the Angels mathematically out of playoff contention, September is a terrific opportunity for the ballclub to take stock in one of their top pitching prospects.

Aldegheri, 22, a rare European prospect from Verona, Italy, was 17 when he agreed to a $210,000 contract in July 2019. He missed most of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury, but has grown as a pitcher over his past two campaigns. In 2024, Aldegheri has compiled a 3.59 ERA and a 134/41 K/BB ratio over 19 starts between the Single and Double-A levels.

The left-hander ranks as the eighth-best prospect in Los Angeles' organization, via MLB Pipeline. He'll have an opportunity to prove his ranking once he makes his MLB debut.

Ron Washington embraces Angels' youth movement

Ron Washington believes the future is bright for his young prospects. Parting ways with his closer wasn't easy for the veteran manager, but he understood a change was for the betterment of the Angels' near future. Plus, it allowed Estevez to compete in the MLB postseason, as the Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best records in the National League.

Still, Washington is looking forward to growing young prospects into MLB stars, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“The mood of our young players is our mood because we set the tone,” Washington said. “If we go around here moping like we lost this player or we're going to lose this player, it gives them the right to do that. These young kids, this is the first time they've had to go through this.”

The Angels will host a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners starting Friday.