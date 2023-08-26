Los Angeles Angels fans are going through a rough time. This, after a 2023 MLB season full of devastating blows. And that follows seven years of futility. So, perhaps a rough decade might be more appropriate. Whatever anguish they are suffering through has been made exponentially worse by the Shohei Ohtani injury situation.

Following speculation and criticism that the Angels may have been partly responsible for Ohtani's UCL tear, general manager Perry Minasian dropped a huge piece of information that will only lead to more groans in Anaheim, and really all throughout the country.

“Perry Minasian just revealed that the Angels offered to do an MRI on Ohtani’s arm after his cramping episode earlier this month and Ohtani and his agent refused because they didn’t think it was necessary,” the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported Saturday.



Absolutely brutal. Manager Phil Nevin, per Fletcher, did say that declining an MRI is not so uncommon and even admitted to doing so himself during his playing days. That will not put a smile on anyone's face, though. The 2021 American League MVP's (almost certainly this year's as well) determination to play through injury is admirable, but it could cost him many millions on what is supposed to be a record-setting contract.

In any case, it appears the Angels are off the hook for this specific calamity that has has befallen their franchise. Shohei Ohtani has yet to commit to a second Tommy John surgery, but it could be inevitable.

In the meantime, the Japanese superstar will continue to hit, which is enough to amaze his countless supporters around the globe. Maybe a few more home runs can help ease fans' pain during the rest of this moribund season.