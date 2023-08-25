Los Angeles Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are both dealing with injuries. Trout was placed on the IL, while Ohtani will not pitch for the remainder of the season. For now, Ohtani will continue to hit, however. Questions have surfaced about Ohtani's future as a pitcher following his torn UCL injury. Trout isn't worried about Ohtani's ability to hit and pitch down the road though, per Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

“Mike Trout on whether he thinks Shohei Ohtani will return from his UCL tear as BOTH a pitcher and a hitter: ‘No doubt,'” Thosar shared.

Mike Trout believes Shohei Ohtani can still pitch and hit

Trout's “no doubt” answer could end up helping Ohtani make even more money in free agency. He obviously isn't going to tell the media anything negative about his teammate. But Trout could have been more hesitant or given an “only time will tell” type of response. The fact that he gave such a straight-forward answer to the question may lead potential free agent suitors to gain more confidence in signing Ohtani during the offseason.

Ohtani is going to receive a lucrative amount of money regardless of his UCL injury. He's been the best all-around player in the game over the past few seasons, and teams want him to lead their franchises. The only question is if he will still receive a $600 million-plus contract. If not, Ohtani should still get a $500 million-plus deal.

Or, an idea that's been mentioned is teams could offer Ohtani a short-term deal with a high annual salary. That said, Ohtani will probably prefer to sign a long-term contract.

In the end, Shohei Ohtani's future is clouded in uncertainty following his injury. Mike Trout, however, thinks he can still perform as an elite two-way player.