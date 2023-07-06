The Los Angeles Angels have been hit with the injury bug before the MLB All-Star break. Mike Trout is out for nearly a month or two after suffering a left hamate fracture. Anthony Rendon is nursing a left shin bruise after his incident on the Fourth of July. The latest casualty has been Shohei Ohtani.

The Japanese superstar for the Angels endured a middle-finger blister. Shohei Ohtani will not be able to pitch in the MLB All-Star game because of a cracked nail. The star remains optimistic about his return. He also plans to start against the Houston Astros when he has fully healed.

Phil Nevin confirmed that this might be the case after Ohtani was placed back in the lineup, via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

“He’s got 10 days off. We can stretch that further if we need to. But I would anticipate him making that first start after the break (on July 14),” the Angels manager said.

The two-way sensation also continues to nurse his nail. It was replaced with an acrylic substitute to help him. However, he still sets his sights on winning and outlines how they plan to push through, per Rhett Bollinger of the MLB.

“We’re definitely in a tough spot with all the injuries. All the guys who are playing are trying to do their best. All we can try to do right now is try to win one ballgame at a time,” he said.

A lot of players are in pain for the Los Angeles team. How will they get over the injuries to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon in an attempt to win it all?