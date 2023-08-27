Shohei Ohtani got the devastating news of a torn UCL last week, with the Los Angeles Angels star being rendered unable to pitch for the rest of the season. Despite that injury, he is determined to continue hitting to close out the season, and has put up a ridiculous 1.500 OPS in the week since.

His elbow was strong enough for him to blast a 400-foot foul ball off of the right field scoreboard banner, damaging the lights at Citi Field and drawing a comedic message from the Mets' stadium staff. “Please don't break anything else, Shohei,” said the sign in center field on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets kindly asked Shohei Ohtani to not break anything else after he damaged the scoreboard last night 🤣 (via @chelsea_janes) pic.twitter.com/r31rydrMW4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Mets had already put up a funny message on Saturday night after the initial shot broke the lights on the scoreboard. “We're sending you the bill for that, Shohei,” read the massive video board at his next plate appearance, according to Talkin' Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani broke some lights at Citi Field with a line drive and Uncle Steve is gonna make sure to get his money 😭 (via @jmb9191) pic.twitter.com/yfyXlN8aGZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

Ohtani set several records on Saturday against the Mets, even with the busted elbow. He is the first player to have at least 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, a double, and a triple in a single game since 1997, according to MLB Metrics. The Angels star is still putting on a show as free agency approaches, with his contract size potentially hampered by the unknown extent of his new injury. He is likely to still fetch a massive long-term deal worth over $400 million even with the future pitching concerns, thanks to his massive bat.

The Angels currently sit 9.5 games back of the AL wildcard, and their season is all but over. It was a year filled with injuries to stars Ohtani, Trout, and Rendon, and the team never was able to get it going in the second half with those obstacles. Whether or not they can retain the now-injured Ohtani in the offseason remains to be seen, but he will be bringing his offense to any team that is lucky enough to sign him.