Anne Hathaway recently named singles from Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé as her favorites at the moment.

Speaking to Today, Hathaway was asked about her current favorite songs. Rodrigo's “Vampire,” Swift's “Anti-Hero,” and Beyoncé's “Break My Soul” were the songs she named.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If there was any drama between Rodrigo and Swift, Hathaway clearly does not care. At least not enough to let it force herself to pick a side. She enjoys both along with her dosage of Beyoncé.

“Vampire” is the lead single off of Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts. The song's origins remain unclear, as some speculate it's about the aforementioned Swift, or Zack Bia. Either way, it has been another hit single for the young rising star.

Taylor Swift released “Anti-Hero” on October 21, 2022. It was the lead single from Midnights, her latest original album. Swift also wrote and directed the song's music video. She wrote and produced the track with Jack Antonoff. Similarly, Beyoncé's “Break My Soul” was a recent 2022 single. It was also the lead single from her latest album, Renaissance.

Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress. Her breakthrough role came in The Princess Diaries. She also starred in its 2004 sequel and another family film, Ella Enchanted, that same year. Her transition into more mature films came in 2005 with Brokeback Mountain.

She is also known for roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Alice in Wonderland, The Dark Knight Rises, and the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. In recent years, Hathaway has starred in the likes of Interstellar, The Intern, and Armageddon Time.