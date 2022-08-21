Anonymous NBA exec drops bonkers Anthony Davis-Zach LaVine trade idea for Lakers, Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers are not actively looking to trade Anthony Davis, but one league executive has floated the idea of swapping him for Zach LaVine in a deal with the Chicago Bulls should the Purple and Gold seek to retool the roster.

Speaking to Heavy, the said exec from the Western Conference dropped the bonkers take, noting that Davis would want to play in his hometown. As for LaVine, the exec shared that the Bulls guard has interest in suiting up in LA.

Of course that doesn’t mean it will happen. Heck, there hasn’t been even talks about it. Nonetheless, it is certainly an interesting trade idea given the players involved and the magnitude of it.

“The main way it would happen if it was going to happen was to get Davis somewhere he wants to go, and the main place he’d want to go is Chicago, where he’s from,” the executive explained. “Now, some guys do not want to play in their hometown but I think AD would welcome that, he spoke on that before. Doesn’t mean it would happen, they have not gone out and tried to trade him, but there could be something simple like Zach LaVine for AD, you get a pair of guys going to places they really want to be. It would have to wait until January but that would be the deal that makes the most sense if AD is going to change teams.”

Anthony Davis is largely expected to take over the Lakers as the focal point of their offense, with Darvin Ham doubling down on that plan in a bid to help LeBron James. With that said, it does sound unlikely that LA is going to move AD.

On the Bulls’ part, Zach LaVine has established himself as the face of the franchise. While many are doubting that and his ability to lead Chicago, the fact of the matter is he remains their best player.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the NBA, especially with LA trying to improve their roster around LeBron. But if the Lakers were to make a move, it’s doubtful they’ll prioritize a Davis trade.