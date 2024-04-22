When it came to working on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, MCU star Kathryn Newton seems to think it's been a walk in the park. Well, sort of.
She discussed with CinePOP what was easier: working on Ant-Man or the new horror-comedy, Abigail.
“I think the Marvel movie, actually,” Newton said. “But I don't know…This [Abigail] was physically, actually harder than Ant-Man.”
That said, she indicates that the Marvel film wasn't rough compared to others.
“Ant-Man was the easiest job of my life,” she added. “It was really fun….And this one was just as fun, but it was different. We had a real set, we had real props, real people. So whatever inspiration you get is from what's happening right in front of you and I didn't have to make it up, there was no green screen. And that was much more freeing than I was prepared for.”
Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man 3
In Ant-Man, the actress stars as Cassandra (Cassie) Lang. She's the daughter of Scott Lang. In 2015's Ant-Man, Abby Ryder Fortson was the original person to play the part. However, she was recast due to her age, as Lang is 18-years-old.
Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed explained to CBR why Kathryn landed the part.
“We've just introduced our now 18-year-old Cassie Lang,” he said. “Kathryn Newton, of course, an actor who I have admired for a long time. And when we were talking about Cassie in this movie, she's aged five years since the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp. And I wanted someone in that role who could really hang with Paul Rudd and sort of not be left in the dust.”
He continued, “She's gotta be sharp, and quick, and funny. And also, [Newton] is an athlete. She's a world-class golfer. She has the physicality for the role.
Screenwriter for Quantumania added, “And just someone who can seem like Scott Lang's daughter. You know, what does she pick up from him? What does she go against? She's got the heart of Scott. She's also got a bit of that sense of humor, a bit of that messy quality.”
Newton plays Sammy in Abigail. Seattle Refined reports that in the film, her character comments on the types of vampires in pop culture. “What are we talking about?” she asks when she and her crew realize that the person they were tasked with kidnapping could be an undead girl. “Like an Anne Rice or a True Blood? You know Twilight? Very different kind of vampires.”
Abigail is a modern twist on 1936's Dracula's Daughter. Alisha Weir stars as the title character, captured by six criminals. From there, conflict ensues as the girl isn't exactly what they signed up for.
Kathryn Newton claims Ant-Man was the easiest role, but Abigail is surely her bloodiest.