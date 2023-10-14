From ‘Ant-Man' to ‘Dune' and ‘Suicide Squad,' David Dastmalchian has taken on a new role as Titan Casket brand ambassador. Known for their online casket sales, Titan Casket assists people with end-of-life planning.

Dastmalchian, as a casket brand ambassador, will feature in marketing materials and represent the face of the company. This partnership also holds personal significance for the actor, as he has experienced the loss of family members in recent years.

“If I had known about Titan Casket and the right to buy my own casket, I would have been spared some heartache. The savings, convenience, and education that Titan offers while purchasing a casket is so important. And normalizing end-of-life planning is an important conversation I look forward to having in the months to come.”

Now, David Dastmalchian is not the only Titan Casket ambassador in the entertainment industry. The company also enlisted Elan Gale, the executive producer of ‘FBoy Island,' as its creative director. The company's caskets were even featured in Taylor Swift's music video for ‘Anti Hero.'

Likewise, Titan Casket's founders also expressed their delight in having Dastmalchian join the Titan family.

“David’s authenticity, talent, and dedication to meaningful storytelling is a perfect match with our mission. We believe that with David joining the national conversation around modern funeral planning, we can help millions of more families have more meaningful and affordable outcomes.”

True to their words, David Dastmalchian is one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry. His recent role in Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer' showcased his talent. So far, he has a busy year ahead with several film projects.