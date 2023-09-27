Anthony Richardson is the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL rookie is a starter in his first season in the league. He had a successful final season with the University of Florida and then posted the best Relative Athletic Score for a quarterback in NFL Combine history. The Colts selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which helped him build a net worth of $2.8 million.

Anthony solidified his personal life at a young age, reportedly proposing to his girlfriend when he was 20. Anthony Richardson's fiancée is Jada Richardson.

Anthony Richardson's fiancée, Jada Richardson

Anthony's proposal to Jada Richardson happened in October 2020, according to playersbio.com. Their relationship began in high school when the couple met.

Jada has made the couple known on her social media pages, but Anthony prefers to keep his life private. The engagement was first known from a Facebook post on Jada's profile. Since they are public, let's look at Jada Richardson outside of her relationship with Anthony Richardson.

Jada Richardson's background

Jada was born on Sept. 30, 2001. She is the daughter of Bull and Nikki-Harris Richardson. Jada has a brother, Noah Richardson, and a sister, Zion Richardson.

Like most of her family, Jada attended Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla., where she met her soon-to-be fiancée. Their relationship remained strong despite going to different colleges. Jada attended Florida A&M, while Anthony enrolled at Florida.

In 2020, Jada announced that she majored in nursing at Florida A&M. In 2022, she opened a doula services company. A birth doula is a trained professional who supports a pregnant woman both physically and emotionally for the duration of the birth process.

Anthony Richardson, Jada Richardson's relationship

On Oct. 26, 2020, Jada posted on her Facebook profile to announce the couple's engagement. She posted pictures commemorating their anniversary, proposal, and memories together.

She also made a short caption outlining her pride in the relationship and the highs and lows of a long-distance relationship. Anthony has been a central figure on Jada's social media accounts ever since, posting many things on his journey to being an NFL quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, Anthony decided to get engaged at a young age. His mother has said he is a family man and very close to his mother and brother. Jada's family also seems to have a good relationship with the quarterback. Her mother and father have expressed their pride in his journey to the NFL.

Anthony Richardson's family ties

Anthony has a single mother, who raised him and his brother Corey. Anthony grew up in Miami, but his mother, Cleare, moved to Gainesville amid worries of gun violence. His father lives in Miami, and their relationship is a “work in progress.”

Cleare told NFL.com, “It was hard. I struggled. We didn't have much. I had to work several jobs, a lot of hours without much sleep to pay for clothes, food, rent, and bills. I hope people don't judge me. I did the best I could. I wanted my kids to be better than me and have a much better life. I didn't see it as a sacrifice.”

When hearing stories of Anthony's life, it's hard not to root for his happiness in his personal life and football. This starts with solidifying a relationship at home with his fiancée, Jada Richardson.

This is all we know so far about Anthony Richardson's fiancée, Jada Richardson.